South Park: Post-Covid Movie Coming to Paramount+ in November

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are opening up about the iconic cartoon’s expansion to Paramount+.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo talked about their plans to release a total of 14 “made-for-TV movies” over the next seven years on the streaming service as part of the $900 million deal they’ve inked with ViacomCBS.

“With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed,” Parker stated, while Stone added, “We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

The first film, South Park: Post Covid, will premiere on November 25th; a second as-yet-untitled feature will arrive in December. “It’s the boys dealing with a post-Covid world. They’re just trying to get back to normal,” Parker teased of the former. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.”

While the creative partners continue to produce the animated series remotely due to the pandemic, they’re not concerned about the show crossing any lines in the current cultural climate.

“We have been waiting to get canceled for 30 years,” Stone told the outlet. “It changes who is involved with it. But we have been dealing with this s–t the whole time we have been making the show. And we can’t complain. Things have been going fine for us. It gives us fodder and gives us something to talk about.”

In addition to the movies for Paramount+, Parker and Stone have also committed to six more seasons of the TV series for Comedy Central.

In August, the duo announced that they’d finalized the purchase of Casa Bonita, the Colorado Mexican restaurant that has become a fixture in South Park canon. Meanwhile, Kenny, Kyle, Cartman, and the rest of the gang were last seen in March’s “The Vaccination Special.”