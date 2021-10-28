Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Spoon Announce New Album Lucifer on the Sofa, Share “The Hardest Cut”: Stream

The Austin rockers' first album in five years arrives in February

Spoon 2022
Spoon, photo by Oliver Halfin
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 28, 2021 | 9:34am ET

    Spoon will return in February 2022 with their first album in five years. Entitled Lucifer on the Sofa, the 10-track LP is described the band as their “purest rock ‘n’ roll record to date.” To accompany today’s announcement, Spoon has shared the first single, “The Hardest Cut.”

    “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton,” said Spoon frontman Britt Daniel in a statement. “I spent a lot of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top,” he added.

    Lucifer on the Sofa was co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin with additional contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. Recording took place in Austin, Texas, marking the first set of songs the band put to tape in their hometown in more than a decade.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Lucifer on the Sofa is out officially on February 11th via Matador Records, and pre-orders are now ongoing.

    On Thursday and Friday night, fans can watch Spoon perform “The Hardest Cut” and additional songs from their new album as part of a digital concert called Back To The Life // Live From Los Angeles. Tickets to the gig are available to purchase here.

    Advertisement

    Lucifer on the Sofa Artwork:

    Spoon Lucifer on the Sofa

    Lucifer on the Sofa Tracklist:
    01. Held
    02. The Hardest Cut
    03. The Devil & Mister Jones
    04. Wild
    05. My Babe
    06. Feels Alright
    07. On the Radio
    08. Astral Jacket
    09. Satellite
    10. Lucifer on the Sofa

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast Covers Weezer on Surprise Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

October 28, 2021

beach bunny oxygen new single stream

Beach Bunny Unveil New Single "Oxygen": Stream

October 27, 2021

snail mail madonna new single music video stream valentine

Snail Mail Drops New Single "Madonna": Stream

October 27, 2021

anais mitchell new solo album self-titled bright star lead single stream tour dates

Anaïs Mitchell Announces First Solo Album in a Decade, Shares "Bright Star": Stream

October 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spoon Announce New Album Lucifer on the Sofa, Share "The Hardest Cut": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale