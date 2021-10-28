Spoon Announce New Album Lucifer on the Sofa, Share “The Hardest Cut”: Stream

Spoon will return in February 2022 with their first album in five years. Entitled Lucifer on the Sofa, the 10-track LP is described the band as their “purest rock ‘n’ roll record to date.” To accompany today’s announcement, Spoon has shared the first single, “The Hardest Cut.”

“It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton,” said Spoon frontman Britt Daniel in a statement. “I spent a lot of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top,” he added.

Lucifer on the Sofa was co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin with additional contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. Recording took place in Austin, Texas, marking the first set of songs the band put to tape in their hometown in more than a decade.

Lucifer on the Sofa is out officially on February 11th via Matador Records, and pre-orders are now ongoing.

On Thursday and Friday night, fans can watch Spoon perform “The Hardest Cut” and additional songs from their new album as part of a digital concert called Back To The Life // Live From Los Angeles. Tickets to the gig are available to purchase here.

Lucifer on the Sofa Artwork:

Lucifer on the Sofa Tracklist:

01. Held

02. The Hardest Cut

03. The Devil & Mister Jones

04. Wild

05. My Babe

06. Feels Alright

07. On the Radio

08. Astral Jacket

09. Satellite

10. Lucifer on the Sofa