Stanning BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage and Iconic Meetup

Kayla and Bethany were lucky enough to get tickets to the upcoming Los Angeles concerts

Stanning BTS, photo courtesy of BigHit Music
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 14, 2021 | 11:54am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany were lucky enough to grab tickets to one of BTS’ upcoming “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA” concerts — a huge blessing considering tickets were sold out before general on-sale! (You can still check Ticketmaster for resell tickets!)

    Hopefully, some of you Iconic listeners also snagged your passes to the shows — and we want to meet you! Stanning BTS is planning an Iconic meetup in Los Angeles around the concerts. Find out all the details on today’s episode, and use this Google form to join the meet!

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series. Also, head to the Consequence Shop to grab your Stanning BTS T-shirt!

    Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

    Charity for the month of October: Global Citizens

    Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges. Global Citizen takes action to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet. They ask us to take action by signing campaigns, spreading awareness through social media, and through donations. Join us in donating at https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/involved/donate/. If you are unable to donate, you can visit the Global Citizens website to see how else you can take action!

