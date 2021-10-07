Menu
Stanning BTS: My Universe

Kayla and Bethany discuss BTS's recent collaboration with Coldplay

stanning bts my universe coldplay
BTS and Coldplay’s “My Universe”
Consequence Staff
October 7, 2021 | 5:10pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Editor's Note: Show your love for Stanning BTS by picking up our new Iconic ARMY T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors! Use code BTS15 for 15% off!

    Related Video

    In this week’s episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla and Bethany discuss “My Universe,” the new hit collab with BTS and Coldplay.

    Join in on the conversation as your hosts talk about the song’s lyrics, production, music video, and documentary. Plus, they also touch on with the newly announced BTS tour dates in Los Angeles for “Permission to Dance on Stage,” tickets for which can be found at Ticketmaster.

    We hope you enjoy! Thank you so much for listening and for your support!

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. In each episode, hosts Kayla and Bethany find just the right balance between research and fangirl. They dive deep into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes (like this week) even retell a favorite fanfic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

    Subscribe using the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding all our series.

    Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

    Charity for the month of: Global Citizens 

    Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges. Global Citizen takes action to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet. They ask us to take action by signing campaigns, spreading awareness through social media, and through donations. Join us in donating at https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/involved/donate/. If you are unable to donate, you can visit http://www.globalcitizen.org to see how else you can take action!

