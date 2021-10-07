Stanning BTS: My Universe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this week’s episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla and Bethany discuss “My Universe,” the new hit collab with BTS and Coldplay.

Join in on the conversation as your hosts talk about the song’s lyrics, production, music video, and documentary. Plus, they also touch on with the newly announced BTS tour dates in Los Angeles for “Permission to Dance on Stage,” tickets for which can be found at Ticketmaster.

We hope you enjoy! Thank you so much for listening and for your support!

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. In each episode, hosts Kayla and Bethany find just the right balance between research and fangirl. They dive deep into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes (like this week) even retell a favorite fanfic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Charity for the month of: Global Citizens

Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges. Global Citizen takes action to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet. They ask us to take action by signing campaigns, spreading awareness through social media, and through donations. Join us in donating at https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/involved/donate/. If you are unable to donate, you can visit http://www.globalcitizen.org to see how else you can take action!