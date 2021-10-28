Menu
Stanning BTS: PTD on Stage Virtual Concert

Kayla and Bethany take a deep dive into BTS' recent online concert

Stannign BTS permission to dance on stage virtual concert ptd
BTS, still courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Consequence Staff
October 28, 2021 | 1:06pm ET

    BTS’s most recent online show was another reminder that the boys don’t need anyone’s permission to dance! This week, we fangirl over the “Permission to Dance On Stage” virtual concert mega-hit setlist, remixes, and transitions. We also have an honest, frank discussion about their ending comments and the future of virtual concerts.

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series. Also, head to the Consequence Shop to grab your Stanning BTS T-shirt!

    Charity for the month of October: Global Citizens

    Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges. Global Citizen takes action to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet. They ask us to take action by signing campaigns, spreading awareness through social media, and through donations. Join us in donating at the Global Citizen donation page. If you are unable to donate, you can visit the Global Citizens website to see how else you can take action!

