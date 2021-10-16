Menu
Michael B. Jordan Officially Producing Live-Action Static Shock Movie

Randy McKinnon is working on the script for the DC Comics adaptation

static shock live action michael b jordan movie dc fandome
Michael B. Jordan (photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic) and Static Shock (DC Comics/Milestone)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 16, 2021 | 1:57pm ET

    One of the biggest reveals to come out of the DC FanDome event is news that Michael B. Jordan is officially onboard to produce a live-action Static Shock movie.

    The hero known as Static first connected with fans as a hero created by DC Comics imprint Milestone Media. A cartoon series followed in 2000, making the electrifying hero a household name amongst comic fans. It wasn’t until 2008 that Static Shock officially merged with the mainstream DC superhero line, and with Milestone recently being relaunched by the comic book company, the character is ready to retake the spotlight.

    Static is Virgil Hawkins, a teenager who gains electromagnetic superpowers after being exposed to a mutagenic gas. His power over electricity and magnetism allows him to fire electrostatic blasts from his hands and fly with the aid of metal objects.

    Development on a live-action version, including a TV series that was eyeing Jaden Smith as the star, has been going on for some time, with word of Jordan’s involvement first coming out last October. However, this news breaking at DC FanDome is the first official confirmation that the project is moving forward.

    Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look at Black Adam Movie at DC FanDome: Watch

    In addition to Jordan’s involvement, screenwriter Randy McKinnon (Grand Army, the upcoming The Lost Boys reboot) is working on the script.

    When news of the movie’s development came out last year, Jordan expresses his excitement to be involved via his Outlier Society producing banner. “I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

