Steve Buscemi Dresses As “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?” Meme for Halloween

“How do you do, fellow kids?” is how Steve Buscemi greeted trick or treaters who stopped by his Park Slope, Brooklyn home on Halloween. In what is without a doubt the year’s best Halloween costume, Buscemi donned the infamous outfit that inspired one of the Internet’s famous memes.

On an episode of 30 Rock aired in 2012, Buscemi cameoed as a private detective named Lenny Wosniak. In one especially memorable scene, Buscemi’s recounts the time he infiltrated a high school by donning a backward red baseball cap, red hoodie, “music band” t-shirt, and skateboard and greeting students by saying, “How do you do, fellow kids?” The scene quickly became a viral sensation and remains an extremely popular meme nearly a decade later.

Wearing that very same outfit (skateboard included!), Buscemi handed out candy and posed for photos outside of his home earlier this evening. See the photos for yourself below.

Steve Buscemi wins Halloween giving out candy in Brooklyn dressed as his epic GIF….”How do you do, fellow kids” 📷by @mikeshza pic.twitter.com/bBidpZXUYY Advertisement — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 1, 2021

My daughter got a less blurry pic! https://t.co/alM7crnEYM pic.twitter.com/qsVhyCgh61 — DeBOOra Wexler (@DebraWexler_) November 1, 2021

Buscemi’s neighbor, Elvis Costello, was also handing out candy.

Elvis Costello and Steve Buscemi giving the kids candy and indulging the adults in our neighborhood Halloween crawl. pic.twitter.com/yAB2626kiu — Nikkia Akua Reveillac (@nikkastar) November 1, 2021