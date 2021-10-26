Menu
Succession Renewed for Fourth Season

Brian Cox recently said the show will likely run one or two more seasons

Succession, photo via HBO
October 26, 2021 | 12:23pm ET

    As if there was any doubt, HBO has officially renewed Succession for a fourth season.

    The news comes on the heels of Successions Season 3 premiere, which drew over 1.4 million viewers across all of HBO’s platforms — a record high for any HBO Original since the launch of HBO Max, the channel says.

    “With each season of Succession, [creator] Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

    In a recent interview with British GQ, Brian Cox (who plays Logan Roy) said Succession will likely run one or two more seasons “and then I think we’re done.” However, Cox said the ultimate decision is with Armstrong and the show’s writers.

    “It depends what the writers feel,” Cox explained. “I know they’ve got an endgame. They haven’t told us what the ending is, but there is an endgame. So it’s just how they get up to that endgame, whether it takes one season or two season. I think it’s going to be hard to let go of it this early. I think it needs a couple more seasons before it really comes to a culmination. That’s my feeling. Because its iconic nature is just hitting, I think people are going to want two more seasons, but they may only get one”

    Production on Season 4 is expected to get underway in June 2022.

