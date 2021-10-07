Suicidal Tendencies’ Instagram Account Was Taken Down Due to Band Name

Menu
suicidal tendencies instagram account removed band name
Suicidal Tendencies (photo by Amy Harris)
October 7, 2021 | 10:42am ET

    Suicidal Tendencies’ Instagram account mysteriously disappeared three weeks ago, and it turns out that the band’s name was likely flagged by the social media platform’s content filter.

    The iconic crossover thrash act returned to Instagram yesterday (October 6th) after apparently recovering its account and “@suicidaltendencies” handle. As the band remarked in a new post, it’s not the first time the name has been censored.

    The account blackout couldn’t have happened at a more inopportune time for Suicidal Tendencies. The group made a major festival appearance at Louder Than Life and played the SoCal Hoedown Festival during that span — no doubt prime occasions for social media content.

    The band’s new post read:

    “So as a lot of you already noticed, our Instagram account was down for the last 3 weeks. Long story, this had nothing to do with “us”, but everything to do with our name

    This isn’t the first time we’ve been flagged but hopefully it will be the last. We’ll go into that more later, but right now we want to focus on the positive and give our beST to you all and say thanks for always STanding with us!”

    Suicidal Tendencies are back online in time for the Aftershock Festival this weekend in Sacramento, California. The band are slated to play tomorrow night (October 8th), prior to Metallica’s headlining set.

    Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Diaz fill in on Korn tour
    Korn Tap Suicidal Tendencies Bassist Ra Diaz to Fill in for Fieldy on 2021 US Summer Tour

    Read the full Instagram post from Suicidal Tendencies below.

