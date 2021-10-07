Suicidal Tendencies’ Instagram Account Was Taken Down Due to Band Name

Suicidal Tendencies’ Instagram account mysteriously disappeared three weeks ago, and it turns out that the band’s name was likely flagged by the social media platform’s content filter.

The iconic crossover thrash act returned to Instagram yesterday (October 6th) after apparently recovering its account and “@suicidaltendencies” handle. As the band remarked in a new post, it’s not the first time the name has been censored.

The account blackout couldn’t have happened at a more inopportune time for Suicidal Tendencies. The group made a major festival appearance at Louder Than Life and played the SoCal Hoedown Festival during that span — no doubt prime occasions for social media content.

Advertisement

Related Video

The band’s new post read:

“So as a lot of you already noticed, our Instagram account was down for the last 3 weeks. Long story, this had nothing to do with “us”, but everything to do with our name

This isn’t the first time we’ve been flagged but hopefully it will be the last. We’ll go into that more later, but right now we want to focus on the positive and give our beST to you all and say thanks for always STanding with us!”

Suicidal Tendencies are back online in time for the Aftershock Festival this weekend in Sacramento, California. The band are slated to play tomorrow night (October 8th), prior to Metallica’s headlining set.

Read the full Instagram post from Suicidal Tendencies below.