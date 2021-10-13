Sunflower Bean Share New Single “Baby Don’t Cry,” Announce US Tour Dates

Following their 2018 breakthrough album Twentytwo in Blue, Sunflower Bean are gearing up for a comeback. Today, the New York City trio — and former Artist of the Month — have returned with “Baby Don’t Cry.” Additionally, Sunflower Bean have unveiled a handful of tour dates beginning in December and going into 2022.

“Baby Don’t Cry” aims to uplift, though Sunflower Bean deliver their sentiments with the knowledge that it can be hard to fight back tears: “TV makes me so mad/ NPR is always telling me something bad,” vocalist Julia Cumming sings over a sauntering instrumental that melds the band’s grungy roots with a ’60s girl group flair.

“So many things in our lives are disposable,” the band writes in a statement. “Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope.”

Sunflower Bean have yet to divulge any details about a new album, but they promise big plans ahead in the new year. For now, check out “Baby Don’t Cry” and see their tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 15th, at 10:00 AM local time.

Back in 2020, Sunflower Bean contributed to the soundtrack to The Turning, Floria Sigismondi’s big-screen adaptation of The Turn of the Screw.

Sunflower Bean 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

12/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

12/10 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/11 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/05 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

03/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

03/08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

03/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

03/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

03/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

03/19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

03/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco