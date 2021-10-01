A Dream Setlist for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

When the 2022 Super Bowl takes place in Inglewood, California, the halftime show will be a celebration of SoCal rap.

Compton’s Dr. Dre is set to take centerstage, but as he’s done throughout his career, he’ll bring a few favored collaborators along for the ride. Fellow Californians Kendrick Lamar (Compton), and Snoop Dogg (Long Beach) will join the good doctor, as will Detroit’s Eminem and Mary J. Blige from the Bronx, New York.

With five superstars sharing the stage, 2022 is shaping up to be one hell of a halftime. In anticipation of the big gig, we decided to craft a dream setlist of hits that we hope to hear.

Two-thirds of this fantasy setlist was actually produced by Dre, with one-third reserved for some of the other artist’s biggest hits. Some portions of this theoretical performance are perhaps unlikely — but where’s the fun in dreaming small? And when it comes time for the doctor to see us, there’s only one way to start.

Check out our dream setlist for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show below.