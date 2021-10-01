Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

A Dream Setlist for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

When Dr. Dre, Kendrick, Eminem, Snoop, and Mary J. Blige hit the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, here's what we want them to perform

Super Bowl 2022
Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, photo courtesy of Roc Nation
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 1, 2021 | 10:09am ET

    When the 2022 Super Bowl takes place in Inglewood, California, the halftime show will be a celebration of SoCal rap.

    Compton’s Dr. Dre is set to take centerstage, but as he’s done throughout his career, he’ll bring a few favored collaborators along for the ride. Fellow Californians Kendrick Lamar (Compton), and Snoop Dogg (Long Beach) will join the good doctor, as will Detroit’s Eminem and Mary J. Blige from the Bronx, New York.

    With five superstars sharing the stage, 2022 is shaping up to be one hell of a halftime. In anticipation of the big gig, we decided to craft a dream setlist of hits that we hope to hear.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Two-thirds of this fantasy setlist was actually produced by Dre, with one-third reserved for some of the other artist’s biggest hits. Some portions of this theoretical performance are perhaps unlikely — but where’s the fun in dreaming small? And when it comes time for the doctor to see us, there’s only one way to start.

    Check out our dream setlist for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show below.

Latest Stories

Sufjan Stevens Albums

Ranking Every Sufjan Stevens Album from Worst to Best

and September 24, 2021

Governors Ball 2021

5 Can't-Miss Sets at Governors Ball 2021

September 23, 2021

Lil Nas X

5 Times Lil Nas X Was Already Iconic in 2021

September 16, 2021

Norm Macdonald Best Moments

Norm Macdonald's 5 Most Memorable Moments

September 14, 2021

 

Drake Best Songs

Drake's 10 Best Songs

September 14, 2021

Kacey Musgraves Best Songs

Kacey Musgraves' 10 Best Songs

September 9, 2021

Kanye West Best Songs

Kanye West's Top 20 Songs

August 30, 2021

Kanye West Albums

Ranking Every Kanye West Album From Worst to Best

August 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

A Dream Setlist for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Menu Shop Search Sale