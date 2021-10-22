In Summer 2022, Swedish House Mafia will embark on their first tour in a decade.

The 46-date jaunt kicks off in April with an appearance at Coachella. The tour really gets into motion starting in late July as the Swedish electronic trio plays arenas shows across the US and Canada through the middle of September. Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso will then embark on a UK/European leg.

Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, October 29th via Ticketmaster.

Swedish House Mafia also intend to drop a new album called Paradise Again in early 2022. In anticipation, they’ve shared a new single, “Moth to Flame,” featuring The Weeknd. Watch the accompanying video below.

Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates:

07/29 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

07/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/03 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/07 – Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival

08/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/11 – Washington, @ Capital One Arena

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

10/02 – London, UK @ The O2

10/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

10/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

10/14 – Madrid, ES @ IFEMA Madrid Live

10/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

10/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

10/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

10/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

10/25 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

10/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

10/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

11/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

11/13 – Tampere, FI @ Uros Arena

