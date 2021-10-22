In Summer 2022, Swedish House Mafia will embark on their first tour in a decade.
The 46-date jaunt kicks off in April with an appearance at Coachella. The tour really gets into motion starting in late July as the Swedish electronic trio plays arenas shows across the US and Canada through the middle of September. Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso will then embark on a UK/European leg.
Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, October 29th via Ticketmaster.
Swedish House Mafia also intend to drop a new album called Paradise Again in early 2022. In anticipation, they’ve shared a new single, “Moth to Flame,” featuring The Weeknd. Watch the accompanying video below.
Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates:
07/29 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
07/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/03 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/07 – Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival
08/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/11 – Washington, @ Capital One Arena
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/04 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
09/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
10/02 – London, UK @ The O2
10/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
10/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
10/14 – Madrid, ES @ IFEMA Madrid Live
10/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
10/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
10/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
10/21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
10/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
10/25 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
10/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
10/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
11/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
11/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
11/13 – Tampere, FI @ Uros Arena