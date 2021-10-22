Menu
Swedish House Mafia Announce 2022 Reunion Tour, Share The Weeknd Collab “Moth to Flame”

The Swedish trio will release their new album, Paradise Again, in early 2022

Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour dates
Swedish House Mafia, photo by Alexander Wessely
October 22, 2021 | 12:46am ET

    In Summer 2022, Swedish House Mafia will embark on their first tour in a decade.

    The 46-date jaunt kicks off in April with an appearance at Coachella. The tour really gets into motion starting in late July as the Swedish electronic trio plays arenas shows across the US and Canada through the middle of September. Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso will then embark on a UK/European leg.

    Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, October 29th via Ticketmaster.

    Swedish House Mafia also intend to drop a new album called Paradise Again in early 2022. In anticipation, they’ve shared a new single, “Moth to Flame,” featuring The Weeknd. Watch the accompanying video below.

    Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/29 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    07/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    08/03 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/07 – Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival
    08/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    08/11 – Washington, @ Capital One Arena
    08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    08/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    08/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    08/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    09/04 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    09/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    09/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
    10/02 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    10/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
    10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    10/14 – Madrid, ES @ IFEMA Madrid Live
    10/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    10/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    10/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    10/21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
    10/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
    10/25 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    10/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    10/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    11/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
    11/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
    11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    11/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    11/13 – Tampere, FI @ Uros Arena

