SZA Announces “Good Days Fall 2021” Tour

A brief November trek through the southwest

SZA, photo courtesy of artist
October 14, 2021 | 3:23pm ET

    SZA has announced the brief “Good Days Fall 2021” tour, a run of five new November dates culminating in a previously-announced performance at Day N Vegas Festival.

    This jaunt through the southwest is named for SZA’s December 2020 track, “Good Days.” That’s just one of the many recent singles fans are likely to hear on tour, because while her first and only album, Ctrl, is already four years old, the neo-soul singer has been busy sharing oodles of silky smooth music. Over the past year she’s also dropped “Hit Different”(which ranks among our 50 favorite songs of the 2020), as well as the trio of SoundCloud singles “Joni,” “I Hate You,” and “Nightbird,” and “The Anonymous Ones,” which she recorded for Dear Evan Hansen.

    In support of all these loosies, SZA will hit the road starting November 3rd in Houston, taking in Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Salt Lake City on her route to Sin City. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

    Last month, SZA hopped on the remix of Kali Uchis’ “fue mejor,” in a collaboration that we named Song of the Week.

    SZA 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/03 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    11/06 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
    11/07 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
    11/09 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    11/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    11/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas Festival

