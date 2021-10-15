Taking Back Sunday Share Cover of Weezer’s “My Name Is Jonas”: Exclusive

More than two decades after emerging from the Long Island emo scene, Taking Back Sunday remain one of the bigger names in rock music. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they spent the bulk of 2019 celebrating their 20th anniversary with a retrospective compilation album titled Twenty and a massive North American tour.

While on the road, one of the band members started playing the opening chords to Weezer’s Blue Album cut “My Name Is Jonas” during soundcheck, and the song soon became a mainstay of their setlist. “In 2019 we were on tour… a lot! Over time soundcheck got pretty laborious,” bassist Shaun Cooper tells Consequence about the cover. “One day before a show in Cincinnati, Ohio, somebody started playing the opening chords to ‘My Name is Jonas.’ The rest of us jumped in and played the song damn near perfectly on the very first try.”

As lifelong fans of Weezer, Taking Back Sunday found joy in playing “My Name is Jonas” together to break up the “monotony of day-to-day touring life.” Soon enough, they took the track to the stage, and on a day off, into the studio. “We started adding the song to our setlist and recorded it on a day off in Buffalo, New York,” recalled Cooper. “We love this song and we hope our rendition does it justice. We hope you enjoy!”

Taking Back Sunday are exclusively sharing their version of “My Name is Jonas” on Consequence today. The band tackles Weezer’s classic as if it were one of their own signature songs, while still remaining true to the original. The emo veterans attack the power chords with aplomb as singer Adam Lazzara passionately delivers Rivers Cuomo’s lyrics about childhood nostalgia: “Come sit next to me, pour yourself some tea/ Just like Grandma made when we couldn’t find sleep/ Things were better then, once but never again.” Watch the performance video below.

Taking Back Sunday’s cover of Weezer’s “My Name Is Jonas” comes as part of Photo Finish Records’ ongoing 15th anniversary celebration. Currently, the band is on the road with another veteran emo act, Jimmy Eat World. Check out TBS’ full touring schedule below, and pick up tickets here.

Taking Back Sunday 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

10/15 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront *

10/16 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

10/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

10/19 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park *

10/23 — Irvine, CA @ Chainfest

10/25 — Nassau, BS @ S.S. Neverender

12/10 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

12/11 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/01 — Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle City Hall

03/02 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

03/04 — Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

03/05 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

03/06 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

* = w/ Jimmy Eat World