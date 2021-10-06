Menu
Tame Impala Announce The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, Share Lil Yachty Remix: Stream

The deluxe set includes previously unreleased B-sides and remixes from Four Tet and Blood Orange

tame impala deluxe box set the slow rush lil yachty remix breathe deeper stream
Tame Impala, photo by Ben Kaye
October 6, 2021 | 12:57pm ET

    Tame Impala have announced a new deluxe box set of their 2020 exploration of time, The Slow RushIt’s out February 22nd, and as a preview, mastermind Kevin Parker has shared a first taste of the expanded tracklist, “Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix).”

    The deluxe box set includes two previously unreleased B-sides, “The Boat I Row,” and “No Choices,” as well as “Patience,” a 2019 single that had remained a loosie until now. Remixes come from Lil Yachty, Blood Orange, Four Tet, and Maurice Fulton, and in physical editions they’ll be presented on two separate 12-inch discs.

    “Breath Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix),” soaks the rapper’s voice in reverb, so that it sounds as if it’s travelled across the cosmos to reach your eardrums. Yachty raps about doing drugs with a special someone, with the potency of the high only matched by the quality of the coitus. “Those legs, all on my back, can’t feel the wind,” he spits, “I see stars every time I hold your hand.”

    Related Video

    “It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school,” Lil Yachty said in a statement, “so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song.” The track comes with a music video that shows Yachty in a blonde wig with trippy light effects, and you can check it out below.

    Physical editions of the deluxe box set includes two transparent red LPs, alternate artwork, a 40-page booklet, and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Pre-orders are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    Tame Impala are currently on the road for their North American tour, and they’ll be headlining festivals including Tecate Pa’l Norte 2021 and Innings 2022. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

    The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set Artwork:

    the slow rush deluxe box set artwork lil yachty

    The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

    The Slow Rush LP 1: Side A
    01. One More Year
    02. Instant Destiny
    03. Borderline

    Side B
    01. Posthumous Forgiveness
    02. Breathe Deeper
    03. Tomorrow’s Dust

    LP 2: Side C
    01. On Track
    02. Lost in Yesterday
    03. Is It True

    Side D
    01. It Might Be Time
    02. Glimmer
    03. One More Hour

    Remixes 12” #1
    A. One More Year (NTS Extended Version)
    B1. Patience (Maurice Fulton Remix)
    B2. Patience (Original)

    Remixes 12” #2
    A. Is It True (Four Tet Remix)
    B1. Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)
    B2. Borderline (Blood Orange Remix)

    B-Sides
    A: The Boat I Row
    B: No Choices

