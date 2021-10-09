Menu
Tank and the Bangas Tap Big Freedia for New Single “Big”: Stream

The track's accompanying music video is a colorful science experiment gone wild

tank and the bangas big freedia big single music video watch stream
Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia’s “Big” music video
October 9, 2021 | 12:19pm ET

    Tank and the Bangas have returned with their newest single “Big” featuring fellow NOLA native Big Freedia. Stream the song below.

    “Big ass, big mouth, big bands, big house/ Everything I do is big/ Chillin’ at Big Freedia house/ All I drop is big sh-t/ Toilet bowls need cleaning out/ I pull up in that black thing/ I do a set, I roll out,” raps frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball over Big Freedia’s wailing descant.

    Meanwhile, the track’s accompanying music video is a colorful science experiment gone wild, in which a lab coat-adorned Big Freedia convinces Tank to drink up a potion she’s concocted. Naturally, dancing, twerking, and all kinds of wild revelry ensue.

    Says drummer Joshua Johnson of the collab: “This song boasts big energy from two talented New Orleans artists. Tank effortlessly twists and turns lyrics at will during the verses only to open the stage for Big Freedia to join her on the hook. Anytime Tank and The Bangas and Big Freedia get together it’s a banga but this time it’s a BIG one!”

    “Big” marks the Best New Artist nominees’ first new release since their 2020 EP Friend Goals. Watch the music video for the track below.

    In August, Tank and the Bangas contributed album closer “Back in a Minute” to the official Madden NFL ’22 Soundtrack just three months after taking part in the inaugural Doomin’ Sun Fest livestream.

    Meanwhile, Big Freedia dropped her latest EP Big Diva Energy last month (featuring a guest feature by Anjelika “Jelly Joseph), and also covered “Judas” for the 10th anniversary edition of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

