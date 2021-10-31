Taylor Swift Inducts “Greatest Songwriter of All Time” Carole King into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift kicked off the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony by introducing “the greatest songwriter of all time,” Carole King.

Prior to her speech, Swift took the stage to cover “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?”, the modern pop standard originally written by King in 1960. You can watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

In her introduction speech, Swift recalled “being raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.”

“Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day,” Swift continued. “So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, older siblings to younger, lovers to each other. These songs come to you from somewhere else — a loved one, a friend, or the radio. And then, suddenly, they are partly yours.”

King is entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time, as she was previously inducted in 1990 as a non-performer along with her former husband and songwriting partner, Gerry Goffin. This time around, King is being recognized for her accomplished as a performer. King, Tina Turner, and Stevie Nicks are the only female musicians to have been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.