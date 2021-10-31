Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Taylor Swift Inducts “Greatest Songwriter of All Time” Carole King into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Plus, Swift covered the King-penned song "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?"

Carole King and Taylor Swift Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Carole King and Taylor Swift, photo by `
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 30, 2021 | 9:27pm ET

    Taylor Swift kicked off the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony by introducing “the greatest songwriter of all time,” Carole King.

    Prior to her speech, Swift took the stage to cover “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?”, the modern pop standard originally written by King in 1960. You can watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

    In her introduction speech, Swift recalled “being raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day,” Swift continued. “So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, older siblings to younger, lovers to each other. These songs come to you from somewhere else — a loved one, a friend, or the radio. And then, suddenly, they are partly yours.”

    King is entering the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time, as she was previously inducted in 1990 as a non-performer along with her former husband and songwriting partner, Gerry Goffin. This time around, King is being recognized for her accomplished as a performer. King, Tina Turner, and Stevie Nicks are the only female musicians to have been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Eminem and LL Cool J at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

LL Cool J Performs "Rock the Bells" with Eminem at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Watch

October 30, 2021

Marilyn Monroe / Madonna

Madonna Faces Backlash for Photoshoot Recreating Marilyn Monroe's Death

October 30, 2021

rick ross rolling loud 2021

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Rick Ross, Rod Wave, French Montana, Kodak Black and More

October 30, 2021

the strokes outside lands 2021

Outside Lands Day 1 Live Gallery: The Strokes, Remi Wolf, Sharon Van Etten, JPEGMAFIA and More

October 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift Inducts "Greatest Songwriter of All Time" Carole King into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Menu Shop Search Sale