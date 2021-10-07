Menu
Tears for Fears Announce First New Album in 17 Years

Listen to The Tipping Point's title track ahead of the album's release next year

tears for fears the tipping point new single album announcement stream
Tears for Fears, photo by Frank Ockenfels
October 7, 2021 | 8:39am ET

    It may be a mad world, but at least we have a new Tears For Fears album to look forward to. Today, the veteran synth-rock band have announced the release The Tipping Point, their first new album in 17 years, and they’ve shared the title track as an early preview.

    “The Tipping Point” is deeply emotional, documenting the feeling of watching a loved one lose a long-fought battle with a disease. Specifically, the song was inspired by the death of Roland Orzabal’s wife in 2017.

    “Silver tongue will soon be gone/ When the sunlight hits the room/ Lay down with the myth you want/ Watch their breath and feel the cold/ Raise your hand, bite your tongue/ Conversation is over and done/ We let ’em out, we let ’em in/ Will you ever know when it’s the tipping point/ The tipping point,” the duo sing over laser blasts and ’80s-inspired production.

    Related Video

    “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong,” said Orzabal in a statement. “It took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

    Added bandmate Curt Smith: “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

    The Tipping Point marks the band’s first studio effort of original music since their 2004 reunion album Everybody Loves a Happy Ending, and is set to be released February 25th via Concord Records. Stream the title track below and check out the artwork and full tracklist as well.

    A month before the pandemic upended the world, Tears for Fears announced the reissue of 1985’s Songs from the Big Chair for the album’s 35th anniversary.

    The Tipping Point Artwork:

    tears for fears the tipping point cover art

    The Tipping Point Tracklist:
    01. No Small Thing
    02. The Tipping Point
    03. Long, Long, Long Time
    04. Break The Man
    05. My Demons
    06. Rivers Of Mercy
    07. Please Be Happy
    08. Master Plan
    09. End Of Night
    10. Stay
    11. Let It All Evolve *
    12. Secret Location *
    13. Shame (Cry Heaven) *

    * = Deluxe edition bonus track

