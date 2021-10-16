Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Batman Faces The Riddler in New Trailer for Robert Pattinson’s DC Movie: Watch

The latest preview of Matt Reeves' entry in the Dark Knight's legacy debuted at DC FanDome

the batman trailer dc fandome robert pattinson new movie preview teaser
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 16, 2021 | 4:39pm ET

    It’s been over a year since we got the first trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight was originally targeting an October 1st, 2021 debut, but following the star catching COVID-19 last September and the industry’s slow return in the midst of the pandemic, it was shoved back to March 4th, 2022.

    As the new date approaches, Warner Bros. has finally unleashed another new look at the film, debuting a fresh trailer during the DC FanDome event. The clip finds Pattinson’s Batman squaring off with Paul Dano’s The Riddler — a far darker take on the classic villain than, say, Jim Carrey’s version from 1995’s Batman Forever. In fact, Bats himself seems grittier in response, as Pattinson’s hero is clearly dealing with some aggressive anger.

    In addition to more of Colin Farrell‘s (seemingly brilliant) portrayal of The Penguin and Zoe Kravitz’s (equally intriguing) Catwoman, the trailer gives us our first solid look at Andy SerkisAlfred. Also released during the FanDome event was a brief behind-the-scenes feature that gave even more footage while finding the filmmaking team discussing the more grounded, Year One approach to this iteration of The Dark Knight.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out both the new Batman trailer and the BTS footage below, followed by a pair of new posters for the highly anticipated movie.

    The Batman also stars Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson.

    If you think these teasers are intriguing, check out all our coverage of DC FanDome 2021.

    Advertisement

    the batman trailer dc fandome robert pattinson riddler paul dano poster dark knight the batman trailer dc fandome robert pattinson riddler paul dano poster

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

superman american way truth justice motto dc comics

DC Comics Drops "The American Way" from Superman's Motto

October 16, 2021

shazam helen mirren lucy liu fury of the gods first look dc fandome

DC FanDome Unfurls First Look at Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu in Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Watch

October 16, 2021

flash batman supergirl dc fandome movie first look sneak peak teaser

The Flash Movie First Look Reveals Michael Keaton's Batman, Sasha Calle's Supergirl: Watch

October 16, 2021

peacemaker teaser trailer john cena hbo max dc fandome blast

John Cena's Peacemaker Is the Hero We Don't Need in First Trailer for HBO Max Show: Watch

October 16, 2021

 

static shock live action michael b jordan movie dc fandome

Michael B. Jordan Officially Producing Live-Action Static Shock Movie

October 16, 2021

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Look at Black Adam Movie at DC FanDome: Watch

October 16, 2021

Michael Caine not retiring

Michael Caine Says He's Not Retiring from Acting [Updated]

October 15, 2021

daniel craig gay bars dick swinging straight bars aggressive

Daniel Craig Prefers Gay Bars Because of "Aggressive Dick Swinging at Hetero Bars"

October 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Batman Faces The Riddler in New Trailer for Robert Pattinson's DC Movie: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale