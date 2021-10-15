Menu
The Beatles Officially Join TikTok

Just in time for #Rocktober

The Beatles 1967
The Beatles, photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward/Getty Images
October 15, 2021 | 12:39pm ET

    Here comes the sun, because The Beatles are officially on TikTok.

    The news coincides with the release of the previously-announced special edition reissue of Let It Be, The Beatles’ twelfth and final studio album as a group, which was released in May 1970. TikTok users will now be able to use 36 of the rock band’s most iconic hits to soundtrack their videos, including “Get Back,” “Across the Universe,” and, of course, the ever-popular title track.

    TikTok will also be home to exclusive content from the recording process of Let It Be, with fans able to watch archival, behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of individual songs from the album as well as interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

    Related Video

    The band joins the social media platform just in time for #Rocktober — a “month-long celebration of rock musicians on TikTok and the towering figures that paved the way for them” according to a release. Check out The Beatles first official video announcing their arrival on TikTok below.

    Earlier this week, the trailer dropped for Get Back, the Peter Jackson-directed documentary that promises to follow the story of the recording of Let It Be and is set to premiere over Thanksgiving weekend. Meanwhile, McCartney announced in August that he’ll be revealing never-before-seen lyrics unearthed from a notebook from the early 1960s in his upcoming book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, due out November 2nd. For his part, Starr recently led more than 100 fellow drummers — including Nandi Bushell, Chad Smith, Mike Portnoy, and more — on a charity cover of “Come Together” to raise money for WhyHunger.

    Editor’s Note: If you’re on TikTok, also be sure to follow @Consequence.

