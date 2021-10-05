Menu
The Districts Announce New Album Great American Painting, Share Single: Stream

The nine-track LP will come out on February 4th

The Districts Great American Painting new album stream music video I Want to Feel It All song single, photo by David McClister
The Districts, photo by David McClister
October 5, 2021 | 12:51pm ET

    Nearly a year and a half after releasing their last full-length, The Districts are back with another new album in tow. The Philadelphia indie rockers just announced their next record is called Great American Painting and it’s set to come on February 4th via Fat Possum. The band also shared the lead single “I Want to Feel It All,” and announced a massive 2021-2022 tour.

    Recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, Great American Painting is the fifth full-length by The Districts and follows their 2020 album You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere. The LP spans nine tracks in total, including this lead single, and was produced by indie rock icon Joe Chiccarelli (Spoon, The Strokes, Broken Social Scene).

    As our first preview of what to expect, “I Want to Feel It All” is about as equal parts thrilling and nostalgic as you could hope for. The Districts tap into their usual guitar style while adding other textural elements that expand upon the emotional lyrics. Accompanying the single is a cinematic music video co-directed by Frank Apollonio and the band. Filmed at night, it captures that magical sense of wonder and grandeur that occurs when you’re young, in love, and out late with friends.

    “‘I Want To Feel It All’ is about feeling everything possible all at once, emotional fireworks, and loving the universe and everyone in it,” explained singer/guitarist Rob Grote in a press release. “But it also saves room for being about death and the darkness underlying all existence, and forgiveness and pain and acceptance. The video takes place in the twilit Pennsylvania hills, where we perform with fireworks in the ever fleeting present this song seeks to grasp. The surreal undertone to the video represents the detached dreamlike world this song lives in, while the unspoiled American landscape is a symbol of idealism and the natural mystery that inspires our work.”

    Pre-orders for Great American Painting are currently ongoing, including vinyl options. Check out the cover artwork and full tracklist for it after the jump. You’ll be able to hear a sneak preview of some of those songs on their expansive 2021-2022 tour, which kicks off in October, and includes runs through the midwest, south, east coast, west coast, and Europe. Scroll onwards for the full itinerary, and if you so choose, you can get your tickets through Ticketmaster.

    In addition to putting out an album last year, The Districts also stayed busy performing at virtual music festivals like Love from Philly and recorded a remix version of Samia’s song “Stellate” for The Baby Reimagined.

    The Districts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    10/14 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
    10/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
    10/16 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern
    10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
    10/19 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
    10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    10/21 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    10/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar
    10/26 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    10/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    10/29 — Nashville, TN @ The End
    10/30 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
    10/31 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers
    11/02 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl
    11/03 — Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
    11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop
    11/06 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
    11/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    11/26 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
    11/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
    11/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*
    12/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    12/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    01/22 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
    01/23 — Lancaster, UK @ The Library
    01/24 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
    01/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
    01/27 — Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
    01/28 — Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Loft
    01/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
    01/31 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
    02/01 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    02/02 — Manchester, UK @ YES
    02/03 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
    02/05 — London, UK @ Lafayette
    02/06 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns
    02/08 — Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
    02/09 — Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
    02/10 — Lille, FR @ Aereonauf
    02/11 — Lille, FR @ Le Petit Bain
    02/12 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk 21
    02/14 — Munich, DE @ Strom
    02/15 — Prague, CZ @ Chapeu Rouge
    02/16 — Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
    02/17 — Hamburg. DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
    02/19 –Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
    03/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    03/12 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
    03/13 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
    03/15 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    03/18 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    03/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    03/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    03/25 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    03/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    03/27 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    03/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    03/30 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    04/01 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    04/02 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    04/03 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
    04/09 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
    04/10 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    04/12 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    04/13 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

    *= w/ Dr. Dog

    Great American Painting Artwork:

    Great American Painting by The Districts album artwork cover art picture front

    Great American Painting Tracklist:
    01. Revival Psalm
    02. No Blood
    03. Do It Over
    04. White Devil
    05. Long End
    06. Outlaw Love
    07. Hover
    08. I Want to Feel It All
    09. On Our Parting My Beloved

