The Districts Announce New Album Great American Painting, Share Single: Stream

Nearly a year and a half after releasing their last full-length, The Districts are back with another new album in tow. The Philadelphia indie rockers just announced their next record is called Great American Painting and it’s set to come on February 4th via Fat Possum. The band also shared the lead single “I Want to Feel It All,” and announced a massive 2021-2022 tour.

Recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, Great American Painting is the fifth full-length by The Districts and follows their 2020 album You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere. The LP spans nine tracks in total, including this lead single, and was produced by indie rock icon Joe Chiccarelli (Spoon, The Strokes, Broken Social Scene).

As our first preview of what to expect, “I Want to Feel It All” is about as equal parts thrilling and nostalgic as you could hope for. The Districts tap into their usual guitar style while adding other textural elements that expand upon the emotional lyrics. Accompanying the single is a cinematic music video co-directed by Frank Apollonio and the band. Filmed at night, it captures that magical sense of wonder and grandeur that occurs when you’re young, in love, and out late with friends.

“‘I Want To Feel It All’ is about feeling everything possible all at once, emotional fireworks, and loving the universe and everyone in it,” explained singer/guitarist Rob Grote in a press release. “But it also saves room for being about death and the darkness underlying all existence, and forgiveness and pain and acceptance. The video takes place in the twilit Pennsylvania hills, where we perform with fireworks in the ever fleeting present this song seeks to grasp. The surreal undertone to the video represents the detached dreamlike world this song lives in, while the unspoiled American landscape is a symbol of idealism and the natural mystery that inspires our work.”

Pre-orders for Great American Painting are currently ongoing, including vinyl options. Check out the cover artwork and full tracklist for it after the jump. You’ll be able to hear a sneak preview of some of those songs on their expansive 2021-2022 tour, which kicks off in October, and includes runs through the midwest, south, east coast, west coast, and Europe. Scroll onwards for the full itinerary, and if you so choose, you can get your tickets through Ticketmaster.

In addition to putting out an album last year, The Districts also stayed busy performing at virtual music festivals like Love from Philly and recorded a remix version of Samia’s song “Stellate” for The Baby Reimagined.

The Districts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

10/14 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

10/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/16 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

10/19 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/21 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

10/26 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/29 — Nashville, TN @ The End

10/30 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

10/31 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers

11/02 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl

11/03 — Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop

11/06 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

11/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/26 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

11/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

11/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

12/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

12/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

01/22 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

01/23 — Lancaster, UK @ The Library

01/24 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

01/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

01/27 — Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

01/28 — Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Loft

01/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

01/31 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

02/01 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/02 — Manchester, UK @ YES

02/03 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange

02/05 — London, UK @ Lafayette

02/06 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns

02/08 — Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

02/09 — Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

02/10 — Lille, FR @ Aereonauf

02/11 — Lille, FR @ Le Petit Bain

02/12 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk 21

02/14 — Munich, DE @ Strom

02/15 — Prague, CZ @ Chapeu Rouge

02/16 — Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

02/17 — Hamburg. DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

02/19 –Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

03/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/12 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

03/13 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

03/15 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

03/18 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/25 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

03/27 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/30 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/01 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/02 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/03 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/09 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

04/10 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/12 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/13 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

04/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

*= w/ Dr. Dog

Great American Painting Artwork:

Great American Painting Tracklist:

01. Revival Psalm

02. No Blood

03. Do It Over

04. White Devil

05. Long End

06. Outlaw Love

07. Hover

08. I Want to Feel It All

09. On Our Parting My Beloved