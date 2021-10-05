The Districts Announce New Album Great American Painting, Share Single: Stream

Nearly a year and a half after releasing their last full-length, The Districts are back with another new album in tow. The Philadelphia indie rockers just announced their next record is called Great American Painting and it’s set to come on February 4th via Fat Possum. The band also shared the lead single “I Want to Feel It All,” and announced a massive 2021-2022 tour.
Recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, Great American Painting is the fifth full-length by The Districts and follows their 2020 album You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere. The LP spans nine tracks in total, including this lead single, and was produced by indie rock icon Joe Chiccarelli (Spoon, The Strokes, Broken Social Scene).
As our first preview of what to expect, “I Want to Feel It All” is about as equal parts thrilling and nostalgic as you could hope for. The Districts tap into their usual guitar style while adding other textural elements that expand upon the emotional lyrics. Accompanying the single is a cinematic music video co-directed by Frank Apollonio and the band. Filmed at night, it captures that magical sense of wonder and grandeur that occurs when you’re young, in love, and out late with friends.
“‘I Want To Feel It All’ is about feeling everything possible all at once, emotional fireworks, and loving the universe and everyone in it,” explained singer/guitarist Rob Grote in a press release. “But it also saves room for being about death and the darkness underlying all existence, and forgiveness and pain and acceptance. The video takes place in the twilit Pennsylvania hills, where we perform with fireworks in the ever fleeting present this song seeks to grasp. The surreal undertone to the video represents the detached dreamlike world this song lives in, while the unspoiled American landscape is a symbol of idealism and the natural mystery that inspires our work.”
Pre-orders for Great American Painting are currently ongoing, including vinyl options. Check out the cover artwork and full tracklist for it after the jump. You’ll be able to hear a sneak preview of some of those songs on their expansive 2021-2022 tour, which kicks off in October, and includes runs through the midwest, south, east coast, west coast, and Europe. Scroll onwards for the full itinerary, and if you so choose, you can get your tickets through Ticketmaster.
In addition to putting out an album last year, The Districts also stayed busy performing at virtual music festivals like Love from Philly and recorded a remix version of Samia’s song “Stellate” for The Baby Reimagined.
The Districts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
10/14 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
10/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
10/16 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern
10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
10/19 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/21 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar
10/26 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
10/29 — Nashville, TN @ The End
10/30 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
10/31 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers
11/02 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl
11/03 — Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop
11/06 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
11/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/26 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
11/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
11/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*
12/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
12/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
01/22 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
01/23 — Lancaster, UK @ The Library
01/24 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
01/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
01/27 — Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
01/28 — Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Loft
01/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
01/31 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
02/01 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
02/02 — Manchester, UK @ YES
02/03 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
02/05 — London, UK @ Lafayette
02/06 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns
02/08 — Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
02/09 — Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
02/10 — Lille, FR @ Aereonauf
02/11 — Lille, FR @ Le Petit Bain
02/12 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk 21
02/14 — Munich, DE @ Strom
02/15 — Prague, CZ @ Chapeu Rouge
02/16 — Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
02/17 — Hamburg. DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
02/19 –Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
03/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
03/12 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
03/13 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
03/15 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
03/18 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
03/25 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
03/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
03/27 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
03/30 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/01 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
04/02 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/03 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/09 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
04/10 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/12 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/13 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
04/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
*= w/ Dr. Dog
Great American Painting Artwork:
Great American Painting Tracklist:
01. Revival Psalm
02. No Blood
03. Do It Over
04. White Devil
05. Long End
06. Outlaw Love
07. Hover
08. I Want to Feel It All
09. On Our Parting My Beloved