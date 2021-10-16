The Flash Movie First Look Reveals Michael Keaton’s Batman, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl: Watch

The upcoming Ezra Miller-starring The Flash movie is still in production and over a year away, but today’s DC FanDome virtual event provided fans an exciting sneak peak of the “Flashpoint” storyline adaptation — including a tease of Michael Keaton’s return as Batman.

The clip reveals a new-look Flash, with a completely redesigned costume that’s a far cry from the armored version seen in Justice League, including a familiar looking ring fans should be excited about. We see Miller’s Barry Allen use his powers to travel back to save his mother, Nora (played by Maribel Verdú), causing a cascading effect throughout the timeline.

As a result, Flash is forced to recruit superheroes from disparate realities to set things right. As we see in the teaser, that includes Supergirl (Sasha Calle), an alternate Flash (that seems to be played by Miller himself), and… Is that?… Could it be?…. Yes! That’s Michael Keaton making his epic return as Batman. Even though it’s only the back of his Batman cowl as he enters a very nostalgic Batcave, it’s clearly Keaton. Plus, the clip ends with a tease of the classic ’90s Batmobile.

Although it’s only a short preview, this may be one of the most exciting things to come out of DC FanDome this year, so check out the teaser below.

Long mired in development hell, The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti (It) from a screenplay penned by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). The cast also features Ron Livingston as Flash’s dad, Henry (replacing Billy Crudup from Justice League); Kiersey Clemons as Iris West; and Ben Affleck returning as his version of Batman. Ian Loah plays a a young Barry, while both Derry Girls actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Internet personality Rudy Mancuso in undisclosed roles.

After being pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Flash is slated to finally arrive in theaters on November 4th, 2022. That puts it forth months after another DC Extended Universe film, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, which also received a first look today.

