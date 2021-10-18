Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel Flops in Box Office During Opening Weekend

$100 million historical drama drew a paltry $4.8 million domestically

the last duel box office flop ridley scott matt damon adam driver
The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 18, 2021 | 10:59am ET

    Proving marquee names and critical acclaim are no guarantee of box office success,  Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel bombed during its opening weekend. The historical drama starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer drew a paltry $4.8 million domestically, falling far short of expectations and marking a career-worst for Scott.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios and Disney were hoping for an $8 to $10 million opening weekend for the film, which was made on a budget of more than $100 million. This was due to the uncertainty associated with period pics and the reluctance of older customers to return to theaters while COVID-19 variants are still in play. The 35 and older demographic was the target audience for The Last Duel and would have fueled its potential box office success.

    However, a driving force for box office recovery in the US has been the return of younger moviegoers eager to see superhero movies and horror flicks like Halloween Kills, which topped the weekend with a $50.4 million debut despite simultaneously premiering on Peacock. Per Variety, more than half of the audience for The Last Duel was over the age of 35, while just 27% of Halloween moviegoers came from the older demographic.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Finishing second in the box office was No Time to Die, which dropped to $24.3 million from its $56 million launch last weekend. 25 percent of ticket buyers have said it was their first movie since the pandemic began, a promising sign that the film was able to draw in the older demographics.

    Venom: Let There Be Carnage tallied $16.5 million, bringing its US total to $169.1 million. The Addams Family 2 came in fourth, followed by The Last Duel.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

harrison ford indiana jones 5 delayed 80 81

Indiana Jones 5 Delayed, Harrison Ford Will Be 80 for Release

October 18, 2021

marvel movie release date schedule shift black panther wakanda forever thor love and thunder doctor strange in the multiverse of madness

Marvel Delays All 2022 Release Dates, Including Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor

October 18, 2021

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie Confirms Munsters Cast with New Photo in Front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane

October 18, 2021

Tom Petty Documentary

Director Mary Wharton on the Making of Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free Doc: He "Had the Same Kind of Struggles We All Do"

October 18, 2021

 

superman american way truth justice motto dc comics

DC Comics Drops "The American Way" from Superman's Motto

October 16, 2021

the batman trailer dc fandome robert pattinson new movie preview teaser

The Batman Faces The Riddler in New Trailer for Robert Pattinson's DC Movie: Watch

October 16, 2021

shazam helen mirren lucy liu fury of the gods first look dc fandome

DC FanDome Unfurls First Look at Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu in Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Watch

October 16, 2021

flash batman supergirl dc fandome movie first look sneak peak teaser

The Flash Movie First Look Reveals Michael Keaton's Batman, Sasha Calle's Supergirl: Watch

October 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ridley Scott's The Last Duel Flops in Box Office During Opening Weekend

Menu Shop Search Sale