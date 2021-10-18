The Rolling Stones Paid Tribute to Charlie Watts and Dusted Off an Old Favorite in Los Angeles: Review

“This is our 49th show in Los Angeles,” Mick Jagger was shouting. In a flash, the 70,000-capacity SoFi stadium quickly responded with a harmonious yell, building a call and response that even after 60 years, The Rolling Stones have stayed as the undeniable spearheads of rock ‘n’ roll — even if just for the night.

Straight from the American leg of their rescheduled “No Filter Tour,” Sunday (October 17th) marked night two of the sold-out ring of Southern California shows, and it was anything but filtered. For roughly 120 minutes, the Stones secured their crowns as the “kings of rock.”

Guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood plumped the evening with hard-hitting riffs, typical Jagger catwalks, and soul-infused backup vocals bringing a tight punch to classics like “Gimme Shelter” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” that left the crowd in an uproar.

The show launched with a short yet intimate video tribute to longtime Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in August. Still, the clan has kept things rolling with touring, bringing Steve Jordan to fill the job. As the film played, Watts hit the last cymbal, and the original three walked on stage, acknowledging the passing of ex-bandmate and dear friend before anything.

“We haven’t toured without Charlie in over 59 years. So this one is a little different for us. This one’s for Charlie,” Jagger said as he shimmied his way to center stage, snapping his fingers for “Street Fighting Man” to begin.

Back in August, countless die-hard fans dreaded the idea of Watts not being around, and questions brewed. Would the members proceed? Would they replace the co-founder so quickly? Yes, but the reasoning is simple: To begin a fresh, new homage and chapter that the Stones have been ready to write. Or play.

As the night continued, so did the newfound love for Jordan, laying down the necessary blues fills and larger-than-life show presence that ultimately makes up for Watts’s absence. But beyond that, there was chemistry. Whether it was direct eye contact with Richards as the master shredder showed off his chops or cackling while Jagger queued another transition, it’s clear he isn’t just a newbie, but family.