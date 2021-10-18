Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Rolling Stones Paid Tribute to Charlie Watts and Dusted Off an Old Favorite in Los Angeles: Review

The legendary rockers played the second of two shows at SoFi Stadium on Sunday (October 17th)

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour
The Rolling Stones, photo by Debi Del Grande
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 18, 2021 | 1:48pm ET

    “This is our 49th show in Los Angeles,” Mick Jagger was shouting. In a flash, the 70,000-capacity SoFi stadium quickly responded with a harmonious yell, building a call and response that even after 60 years, The Rolling Stones have stayed as the undeniable spearheads of rock ‘n’ roll — even if just for the night.

    Straight from the American leg of their rescheduled “No Filter Tour,” Sunday (October 17th) marked night two of the sold-out ring of Southern California shows, and it was anything but filtered. For roughly 120 minutes, the Stones secured their crowns as the “kings of rock.”

    Guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood plumped the evening with hard-hitting riffs, typical Jagger catwalks, and soul-infused backup vocals bringing a tight punch to classics like “Gimme Shelter” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” that left the crowd in an uproar.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The show launched with a short yet intimate video tribute to longtime Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in August. Still, the clan has kept things rolling with touring, bringing Steve Jordan to fill the job. As the film played, Watts hit the last cymbal, and the original three walked on stage, acknowledging the passing of ex-bandmate and dear friend before anything.

    “We haven’t toured without Charlie in over 59 years. So this one is a little different for us. This one’s for Charlie,” Jagger said as he shimmied his way to center stage, snapping his fingers for “Street Fighting Man” to begin.

    The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour

    The Rolling Stones, photo by Debi Del Grande

    Advertisement

    Back in August, countless die-hard fans dreaded the idea of Watts not being around, and questions brewed. Would the members proceed? Would they replace the co-founder so quickly? Yes, but the reasoning is simple: To begin a fresh, new homage and chapter that the Stones have been ready to write. Or play.

    As the night continued, so did the newfound love for Jordan, laying down the necessary blues fills and larger-than-life show presence that ultimately makes up for Watts’s absence. But beyond that, there was chemistry. Whether it was direct eye contact with Richards as the master shredder showed off his chops or cackling while Jagger queued another transition, it’s clear he isn’t just a newbie, but family.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

remi wolf music hall of williamsburg brooklyn photos review artist of the month ben kaye

In Photos: Artist of the Month Remi Wolf's Sold-Out Show at Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 14, 2021

Slipknot at Knotfest Roadshow

In Photos: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange Bring "Knotfest Roadshow" to New Jersey

October 13, 2021

st vincent radio city

St. Vincent's Daddy's Home Finds Its True Place at New York's Radio City Music Hall: Review

October 13, 2021

Aftershock 2021 Photos

Aftershock Festival 2021 Rocked by Metallica, Misfits, Machine Gun Kelly, Mudvayne, Rancid, and More: Photos + Video

October 12, 2021

 

austin city limits 2021 weekend 2 photo gallery live megan thee stallion duran duran jon batiste

Austin City Limits 2021 Weekend 2 Photo Gallery: Duran Duran, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion and More

October 11, 2021

ACL 2021 Day 3 Photos

Austin City Limits 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Polo G and More

October 4, 2021

ACL 2021 Day 2 Photos

Austin City Limits 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Remi Wolf and More

October 3, 2021

ACL 2021 Day 1 Photos

Austin City Limits 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: Machine Gun Kelly, George Strait, Black Pumas and More

October 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Rolling Stones Paid Tribute to Charlie Watts and Dusted Off an Old Favorite in Los Angeles: Review

Menu Shop Search Sale