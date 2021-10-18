Menu
The Weeknd Postpones After Hours Tour to Summer 2022

Plus, the newly expanded trek has been upgraded from arenas to stadiums

the weeknd after hours tour postponed summer 2022
The Weeknd, photo by Brian Ziff
October 18, 2021 | 1:00pm ET

    Fans of The Weeknd will have to have to hold on for a little bit longer to see him live. On Monday (October 18th), the R&B superstar announced his “After Hours” tour will be postponed to the summer of 2022. The newly expanded worldwide trek has also been upgraded from arenas to stadiums.

    “The After Hours tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022 due to constraints of arenas and the desire to do something bigger and special for fans that will require stadiums,” explained The Weeknd through a statement. “Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticketholders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.”

    After originally postponing the massive tour to summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the XO record label founder was finally set to kick off the North American leg on January 14th, 2022, and continue through May 1st. He was then scheduled to pick the trek back up in September to jaunt through Europe. The newly dubbed “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour will now cover North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.

    New dates have not been announced as of yet, but are “forthcoming.” The tour’s new title likely alludes to The Weeknd’s upcoming album The Dawn, which he first teased in August. So far, he’s previewed the After Hours follow-up with the disco-inspired “Take My Breath,” which Consequence selected as Song of the Week. While the singer hasn’t revealed a release date yet, he now has more time to focus on completing the project — giving him two albums of material to debut on the road.

    To promote the stadium tour, The Weeknd shared a teaser trailer on social media featuring a snippet of a new song. Watch it below.

