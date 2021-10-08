The Weeknd Named U.N. World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador

The Weeknd has been named a United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador.

“The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need,” the artist otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye said during a reception in West Hollywood, California celebrating the news. “Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering.”

The reception was also attended by a number of power players, including U.N. World Food Programme executive director David Beasley, Motown Records chairman and CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, Universal Music Group head Sir Lucian Grainge, and more.

In the last year alone, the U.N. reports that the star has made more than $3,000,000 worth of donations to humanitarian causes — including one million to the World Food Programme’s efforts to alleviate suffering in his parents’ native Ethiopia.

Added World Food Program USA’s president and CEO Barron Segar of The Weeknd’s new role: “Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe. We are honored that he has joined our mission. He will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarians in the fight to ensure no man, woman, or child goes to bed hungry.”

Earlier this week, Tesfaye announced that his The Weeknd as The Weeknd “is complete.” Discussing the project during a recent installment of his Apple Music radio show Memento Mori, Tesfaye said, “A lot has been going down, a lot of moving pieces. Been settling in a new home. Been shooting videos. Been working on pre-productions for another world. Working on music for the pre-productions for the other world. Taking time to myself so I don’t completely lose my mind. But now we’re back.”

“Some Dawn updates: Album is complete,” he added. “Only thing that’s missing is a couple of characters who are key to the narrative some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months.”