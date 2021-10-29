Netflix Unfurls Trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher: Watch

“Destiny is a beast.” So goes the logline for the Season 2 trailer of The Witcher, which Netflix dropped this afternoon. Stream it below.

In the clip, a narrator warns Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, “Something has changed, Geralt. The world’s acting strange these days. The North and South at war. Monsters roaming when they should be hibernating. Maybe it’s the end of days.”

The titular witcher’s response? “I’ve lived through three supposed ‘end of days.’ It’s all horseshit.” As a hard-charging rendition of Kanye West’s massive 2010 hit “Monster” plays over top, the trailer then teases out all the palace intrigue, empire building, and battle preparations that will go down in the fantasy series’ sophomore season — not to mention Cavill taking on assassins, magic, and a particularly gruesome-looking bat-like monster.

Season 2 of The Witcher, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular book series of the same name, is set to hit the streaming giant on December 17th. Check out the trailer in full below.

While the first season premiered nearly two years ago, production on the upcoming season was halted (along with pretty much everything else in Hollywood) due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Netflix has also ordered a six-episode limited series connected to The Witcher. Titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel will unravel the story of the very first witcher in the long line of monster-hunters leading to Cavill’s character.

Up next, Cavill will star in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, a remake to Highlander, and Enola Holmes 2.

