Third Eye Blind on Being Inspired by Adrianne Lenker, Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, and The Cure

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins catches up with Kyle Meredith — from his bed, no less — to dig into the band’s new LP, Our Bande Apart, and its accompanying documentary, which gives a fly-on-the-wall look at the recording sessions.

Advertisement

Related Video

The frontman discusses upsetting some fans with their progressive sound, scrapping an earlier album once the pandemic hit, and finding influence from The Cure and Bon Iver.

Jenkins also talks about covering “Funeral Singers” after hearing Sylvan Esso’s version, being inspired by the new Los Angeles singer-songwriter scene and Phoebe Bridgers, and naming Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker as his favorite artist at the moment.

Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With above or watching the whole interview via the YouTube player below.

Advertisement

Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.