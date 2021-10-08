Menu
Third Eye Blind on Being Inspired by Adrianne Lenker, Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, and The Cure

Stephan Jenkins discusses Our Bande Apart and its accompanying documentary

Kyle Meredith with Third Eye Blind, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
October 8, 2021 | 4:37pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins catches up with Kyle Meredith — from his bed, no less — to dig into the band’s new LP, Our Bande Apart, and its accompanying documentary, which gives a fly-on-the-wall look at the recording sessions.

    The frontman discusses upsetting some fans with their progressive sound, scrapping an earlier album once the pandemic hit, and finding influence from The Cure and Bon Iver.

    Jenkins also talks about covering “Funeral Singers” after hearing Sylvan Esso’s version, being inspired by the new Los Angeles singer-songwriter scene and Phoebe Bridgers, and naming Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker as his favorite artist at the moment.

    Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With above or watching the whole interview via the YouTube player below.

