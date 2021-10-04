Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Netflix Unveils New Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM!: Watch

Hear Andrew Garfield single the lead single "30/90"

netflix unveils tick tick boom trailer andrew garfield watch
tick, tick…BOOM! (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 4, 2021 | 1:33pm ET

    “The time keeps ticking” until Netflix releases tick, tick…BOOM!, the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Rent composer Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical. The streamer has shared a new trailer for the forthcoming feature — which marks Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut — and it centers around Larson as he cuts his teeth in New York City as an aspiring playwright. Additionally, Netflix has also shared the soundtrack’s first single, “30/90.”

    tick, tick…BOOM! is slated to premiere in theaters November 12th, and will arrive on streaming November 19th. Starring Andrew Garfield, the musical follows the struggles of a burgeoning playwright amid the ongoing AIDS crisis. As the pressure from his peers and loved ones weigh on him, Larson feels his time is running out — a message underscored in “30/90,” a song that finds the character Jon not-quite-celebrating his 30th birthday. Featuring vocals from Garfield, Joshua Henry, and Vanessa Hudgens, the track laments the feeling that, “Years are getting shorter/ The lines on your face are getting longer/ Feel like you’re treading water/ But the riptide’s getting stronger.”

    The screenplay for tick, tick…BOOM! was written by Steven Levenson, with choreography by Ryan Heffington. Aside from Garfield, the musical will also star Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. See the trailer for tick, tick…BOOM! and listen to “30/90” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Larson tragically died from an aneurysm at age 35 in 1996, the morning of Rent‘s first Off Broadway preview. In a heartwarming full-circle moment, a 21-year-old Miranda would see a 2001 revival of tick, tick…BOOM! Off Broadway, later citing Larson as one of his artistic inspirations. Back in June, Miranda’s musical In the Heights also got the film adaptation treatment. Last year, Hamilton — the musical that made Miranda a household name — finally made its way to Disney+.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

arca kick ii new album born yesterday sia new song stream

Arca Announces New Album KICK ii, Shares "Born Yesterday" Featuring Sia: Stream

October 4, 2021

tyler childers covers john prine's yes i guess they gotta name a drink after you tribute album

Tyler Childers Covers John Prine's "Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You": Stream

October 2, 2021

Bob Dylan Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash's 1968 Cover of Bob Dylan's "Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right" Released: Stream

October 2, 2021

Brandi Carlile In These Silent Days new album stream

Brandi Carlile Shares New Album In These Silent Days: Stream

October 1, 2021

 

katy b peace and offerings new ep open wound new song stream

Katy B Announces New EP Peace and Offerings, Shares "Open Wound": Stream

October 1, 2021

the alchemist mavi miracle baby music video listen stream

The Alchemist Unveils New Song "Miracle Baby" Featuring Mavi: Stream

October 1, 2021

david lee roth low rez sunset video

David Lee Roth Shares Music Video for New Song "Low-Rez Sunset": Stream

October 1, 2021

illuminati hotties release let me do one more stream

illuminati hotties Share Fantastic New Album Let Me Do One More: Stream

October 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Unveils New Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick...BOOM!: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale