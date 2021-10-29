Tim Heidecker Drops New Single “Dark Days”: Stream

Tim Heidecker has unveiled his new single “Dark Days.” Stream it below.

The track finds the comedian-turned-musician reflecting on life through the COVID-19 pandemic over country-leaning instrumentation. “Well the stores are all closed/ Everything good shut down/ So many people had to move out of town/ Some people are taking to praying/ But I ain’t there yet/ Hope is the last thing I hope to forget,” he sings before the chorus kicks in.

“I wrote this in the darkest days of the pandemic when things really felt unhinged, and it’s filled with little Easter eggs of the moment… baking bread and all that stuff,” the Bridesmaids alumnus shared in a statement. “At the last minute I changed the last line to be a question rather than a statement because I didn’t want it to be a total bummer. I hope it doesn’t ruin anyone’s day! Also I don’t think there’s a way to sing ‘this world’s on fire’ and NOT sound like Bruce Springsteen.” Stream “Dark Days” below.

“Dark Days” marks a follow-up to Heidecker’s 2020 album Fear of Death, which featured Weyes Blood collaborations “Nothing” and “Property” as singles. To celebrate, he’s also announcing a show with His Very Good Band at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, set for April 14th. Tickets for the one-night-only engagement are available via Ticketmaster here.

Heidecker closed out 2020 by announcing Office Hours Live Presents Slaps, Bops & Bangers, a live companion album to his long-running podcast of the same name. Last year, he also lampooned the Trump campaign’s now-infamous press conference from the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia with his ballad “Rudy at the 4 Seasons.”

