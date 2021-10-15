Tom Morello on Solo LP The Atlas Underground Fire: “This Is a Record About Survival”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Tom Morello catches up with Kyle Meredith to dive into The Atlas Underground Fire, the continuation of his “sonic conspiracy” with artists that include Chris Stapleton, Phantogram, Damian Marley, and Mike Posner.

Advertisement

Related Video

In particular, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist talks about covering AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” with Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen. He also discusses how the record was an emotional life raft during the darker days of the pandemic, searching for the future of the electric guitar, and his work getting women musicians out of Afghanistan through his Girls with Guitars foundation.

Elsewhere, Morello speaks on rehearsing with Rage Against the Machine for their rescheduled reunion shows. (Editor’s note: Get tickets to the upcoming shows at Ticketmaster.)

Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With above or watching the whole interview via the YouTube player below.

Advertisement

Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.