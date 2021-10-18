Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tom Morello Declares Zack de la Rocha the “Greatest Frontman of All Time”

The guitarist hails his Rage Against the Machine bandmate as "the punk rock James Brown"

Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello
Rage Against the Machine (photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 18, 2021 | 11:48am ET

    Tom Morello has dubbed his Rage Against the Machine bandmate Zack de la Rocha the “greatest frontman of all time.” The guitarist made the declaration in a new interview, calling the singer a “punk rock James Brown.”

    While speaking with Revolver’s “Fan First” podcast, Morello remarked, “In my opinion, [Zack is] the greatest frontman of all time. He’s the punk rock James Brown. There’s no one in the history of Western music that has the sort of the totality of spiritual commitment onstage and in the studio as that guy.”

    Morello continued, “And it’s matched with a brilliant intellect, and he’s a tremendous musician as well, and it’s really an unbelievable combination just, feel fortunate to be in a band with him.”

    Advertisement

    After two postponements due to the pandemic, Rage Against the Machine are finally slated to kick off their highly anticipated reunion tour in 2022. The outing kicks off March 31st in El Paso, Texas, with tickets available here.

    The guitarist also praised the late Chris Cornell, with whom he played in Audioslave. “The thing that is one of his great gifts, on top of his startlingly good looks, and hair, and eyes, and all the stuff, you’re like, ‘Are you magical? You’re like a magical being!’ Blessed in so many ways, and a lovely dude.”

    kyle meredith with tom morello the atlas underground fire solo album rage against the machine highway to hell
     Editor's Pick
    Tom Morello on Solo LP The Atlas Underground Fire: “This Is a Record About Survival”

    He added, “He had this ability to craft melody, beautiful and ferocious melody out of the ether. And I remember making that first [Audioslave] record with Rick Rubin. And Rick‘s like, ‘You don’t understand how lucky you got. I work with a ton of vocalists and it’s difficult to make a great melody. And this guy is just throwing them right and left!”

    Advertisement

    Morello just released his latest solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, which is available to order here.

    Check out the guitarist talking about Zack de la Rocha and Chris Cornell in the Revolver interview below, followed by his recent appearance on Consequence’s “Kyle Meredith With …” podcast and our own 2019 video interview with Morello.

    Advertisement

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

david ellefson first interview post megadeth 2021

David Ellefson Gives First Post-Megadeth Interview: "I'm Perfectly Content"

October 18, 2021

Above Ground 3 beneft

Corey Taylor, Billy Idol, Perry Farrell and More to Perform Classic Sex Pistols and Lou Reed Albums for Charity

October 18, 2021

Andrea Meyer death

Metal Musician Andrea Meyer Among Five People Killed by Bow-and-Arrow Attack in Norway

October 18, 2021

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie Confirms Munsters Cast with New Photo in Front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane

October 18, 2021

 

king buffalo new album acheron

King Buffalo Announce New Album Acheron, Recorded in an Underground Cave

October 18, 2021

System of a Down live debuts

System of a Down Return to Stage, Perform Two Comeback Singles Live for First Time: Watch

October 17, 2021

Iron Maiden Principal

Iron Maiden-Loving School Principal Can Keep Job Despite Petition to Oust Her

October 17, 2021

Vince Neil falls off stage

Vince Neil Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off Stage

October 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tom Morello Declares Zack de la Rocha the "Greatest Frontman of All Time"

Menu Shop Search Sale