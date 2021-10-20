TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Taehyun Cover Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI’s “Stay”: Stream

Yeonjun and Taehyun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER have dropped their cover of “Stay” by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI. Stream it below.

On their take, the K-pop idols hew fairly close to the spirit of the original track, bouncing vocal lines off one another and letting their falsetto loose on the song’s floating melody.

“When I’m away from you, I miss your touch/ You’re the reason I believe in love,” they croon over slamming pop production. “It’s been difficult for me to trust/ And I’m afraid that I’mma fuck it up/ Ain’t no way that I can leave you stranded/ ‘Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed.”

Advertisement

The TOMORROW X TOGETHER members also released a performance video to coincide with the “Stay” cover, in which they play the reigning No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 from a mattress on the floor with posters of The Kid LAROI and their own group in the background. Watch the clip below.

Back in August, TOMORROW X TOGETHER released three new songs — “LOSER=LOVER,” “MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari),” and “0x1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori (Emocore Mix)” — as part of their repackaged LP The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape.

Two months earlier, the quintet sat down with Consequence for an exclusive interview about their sophomore full-length The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. They also delivered acapella covers of BTS, Ariana Grande, One Direction, and Bebe Rexha in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement