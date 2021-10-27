Tori Amos on New Album Ocean to Ocean and Reconnecting with Little Earthquakes

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Tori Amos catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Ocean to Ocean, an album that finds her dealing with the pandemic, politics, nature, and her own personal stories from the past year.

The legendary songwriter discusses writing an album about voyages without being able to leave her home, fan expectations, and connecting back to her Little Earthquakes album as a way to heal. Amos also tells us about how the muses spoke to her for this latest set and the reckoning we all have to have when it comes to nature and the environment.

Previewed with the singles “Spies” and “Speak with Trees,” Ocean to Ocean is out October 20th via Decca Records. Amos will tour Europe and the UK in support of the album, and you can find tickets via Ticketmaster.