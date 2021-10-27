Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tori Amos on New Album Ocean to Ocean and Reconnecting with Little Earthquakes

The legendary songwriter takes us into her 16th studio album

Kyle Meredith With Tori Amos, photo by Desmond Murray ocean to ocean
Kyle Meredith With Tori Amos, photo by Desmond Murray
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
October 27, 2021 | 3:43pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Tori Amos catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Ocean to Ocean, an album that finds her dealing with the pandemic, politics, nature, and her own personal stories from the past year.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The legendary songwriter discusses writing an album about voyages without being able to leave her home, fan expectations, and connecting back to her Little Earthquakes album as a way to heal. Amos also tells us about how the muses spoke to her for this latest set and the reckoning we all have to have when it comes to nature and the environment.

    Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.

    Advertisement

    Previewed with the singles “Spies” and “Speak with Trees,” Ocean to Ocean is out October 20th via Decca Records. Amos will tour Europe and the UK in support of the album, and you can find tickets via Ticketmaster.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with damon albarn photo by Linda Brownlee gorillaz solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

Damon Albarn on His New Solo Album and What's Next for Gorillaz

October 25, 2021

kyle meredith with James Blake, photo by Josh Stadlen comparisons

James Blake on Falsettos, Comparisons, and His Knack for Musical Left Turns

October 22, 2021

kyle meredith with johnny marr james bond no time to die

Johnny Marr on Fever Dreams, James Bond, and The Smiths' Vault Releases

October 20, 2021

jose gonzalez local valley interview kyle meredith with podcast

José González on Effective Altruism, Doomsday Dudes, and New Album Local Valley

October 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tori Amos on New Album Ocean to Ocean and Reconnecting with Little Earthquakes

Menu Shop Search Sale