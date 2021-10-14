Tori Amos Unveils New Song “Spies”: Stream

Tori Amos has entered the high-stakes world of children’s make-believe with her new song “Spies.”

The track opens with mysterious clicks and scratching noises, setting the stage for some thrilling spy craft. “Knowing this may help you make, make it through the night on lullabies,” Amos begins, addressing her daughter Tash. “Knowing this may help you to open up your eyes/ Spies!” As bass and drums thump along to this war of the imagination, Amos claims that “the hippopotamus must stay anonymous for now,” and wonders about a secretive “aardvark on the underground.” Stream the track below.

“Spies” appears on Amos’ upcoming 16th studio album, Ocean to Ocean, which drops October 29th via Decca Records. Pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, she shared the lead single “Speak with Trees.”

She’ll be touring the UK and Europe in 2022, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

