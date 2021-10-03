Menu
Toyah Sings Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs” as Robert Fripp Gazes in Amazement: Watch

"Toyah will do almost anything to get out of cooking"

Toyah Robert Fripp Velvet Undergroung
Toyah and Robert Fripp, via YouTube
October 3, 2021 | 11:28am ET

    With Robert Fripp back at home in the UK following King Crimson’s US tour, he and wife Toyah Willcox are together again for “Sunday Lunch” performances in their kitchen. This time around, Toyah sings the Velvet Underground classic “Venus in Furs” as Fripp stares up at her with a devilish grin on his face.

    After receiving video messages featuring sultry performances from Toyah during the King Crimson outing, Fripp has been back for a few weeks now. Toyah welcomed him home a couple of Sundays ago by singing The Cult’s “She Sells Sanctuary” as he walked through the door. And last week, Toyah busted out the James Bond theme “Goldfinger” for her guitarist husband.

    For the latest edition of “Sunday Lunch,” Toyah sings “Venus in Furs” while dancing on the couple’s dining table. The two-angle video also shows Fripp seated, as he gazes up at his wife and delivers commentary like, “Toyah will do almost anything to get out of cooking,” and “I wonder if we’re having dessert.”

    For the past year or so, Toyah and Robert have been consistently churning out “Sunday Lunch” performances, going viral at the beginning of 2021 with a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

    They’ve also covered songs like System of a Down’s “Chop Suey,”  Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” and “Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant,” among countless others — with Fripp usually playing guitar and Toyah always wearing eye-catching outfits. Often, they are also joined by the mysterious guitarist Sidney Jake.

    Toyah and Robert I Touch Myself
    Toyah Seductively Serenades Robert Fripp with Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself”: Watch

    Meanwhile, the timing of Toyah’s Velvet Underground performance comes just a couple weeks before the October 15th Apple TV+ premiere of a Todd Haynes-directed documentary on the legendary New York band.

    Watch Toyah serenade Robert with The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs,” plus catch up on the last few “Sunday Lunch” performances, below.

