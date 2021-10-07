Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Trailer for HBO Max’s What Happened, Brittany Murphy? Sits in Simon Monjack’s Shadow: Watch

"Every single word out of his mouth was a lie"

hbo max documentary what happened brittany murphy trailer watch
What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 7, 2021 | 3:10pm ET

    In 2009, shortly after an ambulance arrived at her Los Angeles home, Brittany Murphy died of what the coroner said was pneumonia. Pneumonia is a serious illness, but it isn’t usually fatal for 32-year-olds, and can often be easily treated at the hospital, so questions have swirled ever since. The upcoming HBO Max documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? seeks to figure out just that: What happened? And in the first trailer, the strange behavior of her husband Simon Monjack casts a long shadow.

    “Simon took her away,” one interviewee notes in the preview. “He made sure no one could get to her.” We see footage of her life from as early as middle school, and track her progress from someone who was already skinny to a big star who had “lost an inordinate amount of weight.” The trailer implies these weight-based pressures clouded her judgment. “During a little dip she was having, he came along… She became prey.”

    Monjack’s strained relationship with the truth is a heavy topic of discussion. “Simon said that he was the largest collector of Vermeer, dated [Australian model] Elle Macpherson and Madonna,” and that he cured his own brain cancer with medicine made from shark fins. “Every single word out of his mouth was a lie.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Monjack died in 2010, also of pneumonia, in the same Los Angeles home where his late wife had collapsed. This leads one woman to wonder, “Is the house cursed?”

    What Happened, Brittany Murphy was directed by Cynthia Hill and produced by Blumhouse Television. The two-part series premieres October 14th, and you can check out the trailer below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

andrew bird iron & wine yosemite national park video performance lucky brand play the parks

Andrew Bird Joins Forces with Iron & Wine in Yosemite to Perform "Manifest" and "Fixed Positions": Watch

October 7, 2021

frank turner fthc new album haven't been doing so well new song stream

Frank Turner Announces New Album FTHC, Shares "Haven't Been Doing So Well": Stream

October 7, 2021

Bjork

Björk Announces Cornucopia Concerts in Los Angeles and San Francisco

October 7, 2021

nick mason roger waters stalin coda collection pink floyd bully bullying

Nick Mason Likens Roger Waters to Stalin

October 7, 2021

 

wye oak half a double man single stream

Wye Oak Share New Song "Half a Double Man": Stream

October 7, 2021

judas priest richie faulkner mark slaughter

One of the Doctors Who Saved Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Was Mark Slaughter (But Not That One)

October 7, 2021

kathryn hahn agatha Harkness agnes wandavision marvel spin-off disney plus disney+

Marvel Developing WandaVision Spin-Off Starring Kathryn Hahn

October 7, 2021

robert glasper shine d smoke new song listen stream

Robert Glasper Unveils New Song "Shine" Featuring D Smoke: Stream

October 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Trailer for HBO Max's What Happened, Brittany Murphy? Sits in Simon Monjack's Shadow: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale