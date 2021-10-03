Tyler Childers Covers John Prine’s “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You”: Stream

Since his devastating death in April 2020, John Prine’s legacy has been carried out by way of countless tributes. This week, Tyler Childers is adding another contribution to the plethora of Prine covers with his rendition of “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You,” a preview single of the forthcoming tribute album Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2. Take a listen below.

“Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You” originally appeared on Prine’s 1972 record, Diamonds in the Rough. Childers’ version slows the tempo down a bit, boasting hi-fi production and a more fleshed-out instrumental. Its twangy sound, however, still stays true to Prine’s bluegrass roots.

Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2 is set for release on October 8th via Oh Boy Records; preorders are ongoing. The album will also include Brandi Carlile’s rendition of Prine’s final song, “I Remember Everything,” as well as Sturgill Simpson’s take on “Paradise.” Of course, no artist can quite match the infallible legacy of Prine himself, but these covers are shaping up to be a faithful tribute.

Childers’ latest album, the surprise-released Long Violent History, arrived in September 2020.