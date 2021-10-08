In our Track by Track feature, artists are tasked with sharing the stories behind each song on their latest album. Today, UPSAHL takes us track by track through her debut album Lady Jesus.

Pop singer-songwriter UPSAHL has released her debut major label album, Lady Jesus, via Arista Records today (October 8th).

Led by the bold and undeniably catchy singles “Douchebag,” “Melatonin,” “Time of my Life,” and “Lunatic,” the 12-track studio set arrives in the wake of her songwriting credits for Little Mix and Anne-Marie (“Kiss My Uh-Oh”) and Sofia Carson (“Glowin’ Up”). It also follows the rising singer-songwriter’s sophomore EP Young Life Crisis.

With her freshman LP, UPSAHL effectively captures the chaos, regrets, and self-discovery that comes with being a modern 20-something, as she lays out on “Time of My Life,” asking, “If this is it, I want my money back/ Don’t make it last/ I’m anxious and I can’t relax/ Yeah, how come all the worst days/ Are in the time of my life/ Time of my life?”

The singer hopes fans can find a universal message in her album, though. “Lady Jesus is an energy — a way of life,” she declares in a statement. “Lady Jesus is unbothered, fiercely independent, and generally, a badass. Lady Jesus can be dressed to the nines, the life of the party, or can be chilling in sweatpants, hanging with friends. Lady Jesus can be anybody.”

Stream the album, and check out UPSAHL’s exclusive Track by Track breakdown, below. You can also catch UPSAHL on a few tour dates this fall and winter; tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

