U.S. Girls Collaborate with Classical Pianist Glenn Gould on “Good Kinda High”: Stream

The posthumous collaboration is featured on the new compilation album Uninvited Guests

u.s. girls glenn gould good kinda high new single stream
U.S. Girls, photo by Jef Bierk / Glenn Gould, photo by Fred Plaut
October 22, 2021 | 3:17pm ET

    U.S. Girls have unveiled their new single, “Good Kinda High,” and it features the unlikeliest of collaborators: classical pianist Glenn Gould.

    “This is that good kinda high/ That kind you cannot buy/ There are some things that you cannot buy/ This is that good kind of high/ That kind you cannot buy/ Only some things that you cannot buy,” intones Meg Remy — the brainchild of U.S. Girls — repeatedly over a piano line by the late classical artist, who passed away nearly 40 years ago in 1982.

    The track is included on the compilation album Uninvited Guests, on which producer Billy Wild melds samples of the late Gould’s work with the music of modern artists like U.S. Girls. (The album is out today via Primary Wave Music and Sony Masterworks.)

    “This started seven years ago as a challenge on whether or not Glenn Gould could be made to sound current,” Wild explained of the project. “The main thing I learned on Gould is that he truly belonged in this generation.”

    Remy shared a similar sentiment when it came to finding a connection with the pianist through the song, saying, “I like to imagine Gould and I as two freaks on the same leash. Trying to be invisible trying to be seen.”

    Stream the trippy “Good Kinda High” music video below.

    Last December, U.S. Girls’ Kass Richards released her debut album The Language Shadow, and Remy sat down for an exclusive interview with Kyle Meredith With… months before that LP dropped that you can revisit here.

