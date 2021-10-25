Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

In the words of Dominic Toretto, “The most important thing in life will always be family.” Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow got married over the weekend, and none other than Vin Diesel was there to walk her down the aisle.

The twenty-two-year-old bride took to Instagram to share a montage of her beachside wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan with the caption “we’re married !!!!.” In the footage, Diesel — who also happens to be her godfather — is seen wearing a sharp tan suit and dark sunglasses as Meadow leans in to rest her head on his. (Fast and Furious co-star Jordana Brewster was also in attendance for the nuptials.)

Meadow’s wedding took place nearly eight years after her father’s sudden and tragic 2013 death due to injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle collision, and more than 20 years since he and Diesel first starred together as the famed duo Brian O’Conner and Toretto.

While F9 premiered in theaters this summer after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Fast and Furious franchise is scheduled to conclude with two more films, both directed by Justin Lin. (Walker’s final appearance in the blockbuster racing series was in 2015’s Furious 7, which had been in production at the time of his death.)

Outside of the Fast and Furious franchise, Diesel is next set to star in a live-action Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie based on the classic tabletop boxing game. During quarantine, the actor also made a foray into dance music, releasing clubby, EDM-inspired singles “Feel Like I Do” and “Days Are Gone” in September and October, respectively, of last year.

