Vince Neil Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off Stage

The Mötley Crüe singer was performing with his solo band and apparently broke his ribs as a result of the fall

Vince Neil falls off stage
Vince Neil, photo by Philip Cosores
October 16, 2021 | 11:23am ET

    Vince Neil was performing a concert with his solo band on Friday night (October 15th) when he took a violent fall off the stage and ended up in a hospital. The incident happened during the Mötley Crüe singer’s headlining set at the Monsters on the Mountain Festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

    Fan-filmed footage shows Neil making his way to the front of the stage, pumping up the crowd as he claps his hands with a guitar on his shoulder. Suddenly he takes a step and free falls off the stage.

    According to TMZ, there was a gap between a speaker and the stage that Neil apparently didn’t notice, falling down at least four feet to the concrete floor below. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

    Related Video

    Bassist Dana Strum later addressed the crowd, saying, “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him ‘Don’t do it.’ Let’s have one good round of applause, please, for this guy.”

    While Strum mentioned that Vince broke his ribs, there’s no official word on whether that was confirmed by X-rays at the hospital. Neil was said to be alert and is expected to recover from his injuries.

    The fall happened during the band’s performance of Mötley Crüe’s “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away),” which was the fifth song in the set. Eventually, after Vince was placed in the ambulance, his solo band continued the set, playing a handful of classic songs by Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Queen, and Van Halen, as well as Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire.” Guitarist Jeff Blando handled vocal duties for the remainder of the set.

    Vince Neil fat burning
     Editor's Pick
    Vince Neil Undergoes Fat Burning Treatment Ahead of Mötley Crüe’s Tour

    Just recently, Neil revealed that he undergoing fat-burning treatments in preparation for Mötley Crüe’s massive stadium tour with Def Leppard next year. The twice-postponed outing will be the Crüe’s first since late 2015, after previously swearing they would never tour again. The trek kicks off in June 2022, with tickets available here.

    Neil was actually looking and sounding much better at recent shows after a disastrous gig in May, where the singer couldn’t even finish “Girls, Girls, Girls.” His voice gave out halfway through the song at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival, upon which time he ended the set.

    Watch footage of Vince Neil falling off the stage below, followed by bassist Dana Strum addressing the crowd regarding the singer’s injuries. Here’s wishing Neil a speedy recovery.

