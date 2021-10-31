Menu
The War on Drugs Perform on CBS’ Saturday Sessions: Watch

Playing tracks from their new album I Don't Live Here Anymore

the war on drugs perform on cbs saturday sessions
The War on Drugs (CBS)
October 31, 2021 | 1:30pm ET

    The War on Drugs just unveiled their fifth studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and they’re keeping the release weekend festivities rolling with a live performance on CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions. The Philadelphia rock band ripped through album highlights “Old Skin,” “Change,” and “Occasional Rain.” Watch the replay below.

    Though I Don’t Live Here Anymore is full of ’80s-inspired, arena-sized riffs, these tracks translate well to the intimate studio space. Frontman Adam Granduciel has a knack for writing songs that are perhaps best heard live, and in these close quarters, each aspect of the song is distinguishable, even as they’re layered on top of each other.

    The War on Drugs also recently brought their studio sessions to late night TV with a performance of their single “Living Proof” on The Late Show With Stephen ColbertYou can also catch the band on their lengthy North American tour next year; tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

