Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Wes Anderson’s 10 Best Needle Drops

As The French Dispatch finally arrives, we're ranking the director's most iconic music moments

wes anderson music
The Royal Tenenbaums (Touchstone Pictures)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 21, 2021 | 12:48pm ET

    Over the past two decades, director Wes Anderson has cemented himself as one of our most unique filmmakers. 2021 marks the release of his tenth film, The French Dispatch, as well as the 25th anniversary of his debut feature, Bottle Rocket.

    Through his signature stilted dialogue, symmetrical, stationary camerawork, pastel-colored sets, and commitment to casting Bill Murray — among an array of constantly recurring players — Anderson has polished his controversially eccentric style to the point where he’s become not just recognizable, but completely his own. There is no director quite like Anderson, though many may try to match him.

    Of the numerous stylistic tics that Anderson has been honing since 1996, one in particular has seen a considerable drop-off within the past decade. Anderson is equally known for his deadpan dialogue as he is his cavalcade of expertly-placed, pop rock needle drops, which, at one point, would overwhelm films like Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums.

    Advertisement

    Over the years, witnessed in films such as 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom, Anderson’s needle drops declined, as he started favoring largely instrumental soundtracks over songs by The Rolling Stones or The Kinks. Luckily, The French Dispatch purports a heavier usage of Anderson’s old love of pop music. The soundtrack is set to feature songs by artists like Jarvis Cocker, Grace Jones, and Chantal Goya.

    So, what better way to celebrate twenty-five years, 10 films, and a return to his needle-drop roots than by looking back on the best needle drops that defined Anderson’s career?

    Wes Anderson Movies Ranked
     Editor's Pick
    Every Wes Anderson Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

    We’ve rounded up 10 iconic music moments from Wes Anderson’s resume below.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Wes Anderson Movies Ranked

Every Wes Anderson Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

October 21, 2021

lana del rey best songs

Lana Del Rey's 10 Best Songs

and October 21, 2021

fall winter tours

24 Essential Acts to Catch on Tour This Fall and Winter

October 20, 2021

Artists Who Changed Their Names

10 Artists Who Changed Their Names Mid-Career

and October 19, 2021

 

Adele Best Songs

Adele's 10 Best Songs

October 14, 2021

Coldplay Best Songs

Coldplay's 10 Best Songs

October 13, 2021

Succession Tom Greg

10 Times We Couldn't Look Away from Tom and Greg's Toxic Bromance on Succession

October 12, 2021

Scrubs Music Moments

Scrubs is 20, So Pour Yourself an Appletini and Revisit 20 Iconic Music Moments

October 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wes Anderson's 10 Best Needle Drops

Menu Shop Search Sale