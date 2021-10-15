The What Podcast at Austin City Limits 2021

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS

This week on The What Podcast, Brad tells Barry and Lord Taco all about his experience at Austin City Limits 2021. Highlights include George Strait, Durand Jones, and sushi, and not necessarily in that order. Take a listen above, and make sure you like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also check out Consequence’s recap and daily photo galleries of ACL Weekend 1, plus a full gallery from Weekend 2.

Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

