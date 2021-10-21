Menu
Will Smith Announces Book Tour

"An Evening of Stories with Friends" comes to Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, LA, and London this November

Will Smith, photo via Instagram
October 21, 2021 | 10:44am ET

    Will Smith has announced a five-date book tour in promotion of his upcoming memoir, Will.

    In November, Smith will bring “An Evening of Stories with Friends” to his hometown of Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London. See the full list of dates below.

    At each date, the rapped-turned-actor will be joined by “special guests” as he “opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned.”

    Tickets are now available for purchase via Ticketmaster, and each ticket includes a copy of Will.

    Co-written by Mark Manson (The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck), Will is described as part memoir, part self-hep book. “It’s easy to maneuver the material world once you have conquered your own mind,” Smith said in statement. “Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.” New Orleans artist Brandan “Bmike” Odums painted the cover for Will using five layers, each meant to represent a different stage of Smith’s life.

    Will will be published on November 9th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Will Smith Tour Dates:
    11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    11/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    11/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
    11/18 – London, UK @ Savoy Theatre

