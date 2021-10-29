Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Will Smith Admits He “Considered Suicide” in Trailer for Best Shape of My Life: Watch

The unscripted series premieres November 8th

will smith suicide youtube originals trailer best shape of my life watch
The Best Shape of My Life (YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 29, 2021 | 1:47pm ET

    Will Smith says he “considered suicide,” in the new trailer for the YouTube Originals unscripted series Best Shape of My Life. The first two episodes premiere on Monday, November 8th.

    Smith initially conceived of the project as a way to hold himself accountable as he tried to “lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks.” He said, “When I stared this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically. But mentally, I was somewhere else. I ended up discovering a whole lotta hidden things about myself.” He added that the process of writing his memoir Will ended up “exposing my life and so many things that people don’t know about it.”

    Without revealing any juicy details, the trailer hints at these secrets in a dinner table scene as Smith addresses his family. “That was the only time in my life I ever considered suicide,” he said. Later, he seems to have quit the docuseries. “I don’t want to do any of this,” he explains. “I’m finished with The Best Shape of My Life.” 

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Apparently he was not, because it arrives November 8th on his YouTube channel. Check out the trailer below.

    Next month, Smith will be playing Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena, in the upcoming film King RichardAlso in November he’ll be embarking on a book tour in support of Will, pre-orders for which are ongoing.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

joywave announce new album cleanse cyn city 2000 stream north america tour

Joywave Announce New Album Cleanse, Share "Cyn City 2000": Stream

October 29, 2021

megan thee stallion something for thee hotties mixtape stream

Megan Thee Stallion Releases Something for Thee Hotties Mixtape: Stream

October 29, 2021

Ice Cube covid-19

Ice Cube Exits Upcoming Film Oh Hell No After Declining COVID-19 Vaccine

October 29, 2021

tim heidecker dark days new single pandemic lockdown stream

Tim Heidecker Drops New Single "Dark Days": Stream

October 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Will Smith Admits He "Considered Suicide" in Trailer for Best Shape of My Life: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale