Will Smith Admits He “Considered Suicide” in Trailer for Best Shape of My Life: Watch

Will Smith says he “considered suicide,” in the new trailer for the YouTube Originals unscripted series Best Shape of My Life. The first two episodes premiere on Monday, November 8th.

Smith initially conceived of the project as a way to hold himself accountable as he tried to “lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks.” He said, “When I stared this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically. But mentally, I was somewhere else. I ended up discovering a whole lotta hidden things about myself.” He added that the process of writing his memoir Will ended up “exposing my life and so many things that people don’t know about it.”

Without revealing any juicy details, the trailer hints at these secrets in a dinner table scene as Smith addresses his family. “That was the only time in my life I ever considered suicide,” he said. Later, he seems to have quit the docuseries. “I don’t want to do any of this,” he explains. “I’m finished with The Best Shape of My Life.”

Apparently he was not, because it arrives November 8th on his YouTube channel. Check out the trailer below.

Next month, Smith will be playing Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena, in the upcoming film King Richard. Also in November he’ll be embarking on a book tour in support of Will, pre-orders for which are ongoing.

