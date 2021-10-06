Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Wolfgang Van Halen Marks One Year Since Eddie Van Halen’s Death: “I Miss You So Much It Hurts”

"I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really f**king hard"

Wolfgang and Eddie Van Halen
Wolfgang and Eddie Van Halen, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 6, 2021 | 6:00pm ET

    Wolfgang Van Halen has marked today’s one-year anniversary of his father Eddie Van Halen’s passing with a heart-wrenching tribute on social media.

    In the year since the legendary Van Halen guitarist passed away, Wolfgang’s achievements have been incredible. He scored a No. 1 rock hit with his first single (“Distance”) under his solo moniker Mammoth WVH. His debut album landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and No. 12 on the overall Billboard 200 tally. And he just completed a tour opening for the mighty Guns N’ Roses, even joining them onstage for “Paradise City” at the last two shows.

    Sadly, Eddie never had the chance to experience his son’s massive solo success. As Wolfgang points out in his message to his late father, there’s “so many things I wish I could share with you.” His full tribute reads as follows:

    “One year.

    You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair.

    I’m not ok. I don’t think I’ll ever be ok. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.

    I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really f**king hard. I hope you’re still proud.

    I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Eddie Van Halen died of a stroke on October 6th, 2020, with lung cancer among the underlying causes. A little over a month later, Wolfgang dedicated the song “Distance” to his dad with a music video that included home videos of the father and son together.

    Eddie Van Halen
     Editor's Pick
    Eddie Van Halen’s 10 Greatest Riffs

    The guitar icon’s widow, Janie Liszewski, also paid tribute to Eddie today, writing in part, “I think about you every single day. Your smile, your laugh, your kindness – in every single way. I miss this, I miss us, I miss you, and I try my best to carry on the way you would want me to.”

    And onetime Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been a year. The man is gone but the music lives on #forever.”

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

metallica on jason newsted leaving band

Metallica Admit They "Weren't Equipped" to Deal with Jason Newsted's Exit: We Gave Him "No Creative Voice"

October 6, 2021

Andrew W.K. deleted social media

Andrew W.K. Postpones Tour Until 2022, Deletes All Social Media Accounts

October 6, 2021

kiss farewell tour end 2023

Paul Stanley Sets New Timeframe for Final Show of KISS' Farewell Tour

October 6, 2021

Tenacious D on Dave Grohl and Nirvana

Tenacious D on the Impact of Nirvana and Their Kinship with "Best Drummer Alive" Dave Grohl

October 6, 2021

 

rage against the machine first coachella fee

Rage Against the Machine Returned Half Their Fee from the First-Ever Coachella Fest

October 6, 2021

Judas Priest Richie Faulkner heart statement

Judas Priest Guitarist Richie Faulkner's Aorta Ruptured and Spilled Blood as He Performed "Painkiller" Onstage

October 6, 2021

drum together charity cover

Ringo Starr, Chad Smith, Nandi Bushell Among 100-Plus Drummers on Charity Cover of Beatles' "Come Together": Stream

October 5, 2021

david lee roth predicted retirement 1991

David Lee Roth Remarkably Almost Predicted the Exact Date of His Retirement Back in 1991

October 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wolfgang Van Halen Marks One Year Since Eddie Van Halen's Death: "I Miss You So Much It Hurts"

Menu Shop Search Sale