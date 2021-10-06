Wolfgang Van Halen Marks One Year Since Eddie Van Halen’s Death: “I Miss You So Much It Hurts”

Wolfgang Van Halen has marked today’s one-year anniversary of his father Eddie Van Halen’s passing with a heart-wrenching tribute on social media.

In the year since the legendary Van Halen guitarist passed away, Wolfgang’s achievements have been incredible. He scored a No. 1 rock hit with his first single (“Distance”) under his solo moniker Mammoth WVH. His debut album landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and No. 12 on the overall Billboard 200 tally. And he just completed a tour opening for the mighty Guns N’ Roses, even joining them onstage for “Paradise City” at the last two shows.

Sadly, Eddie never had the chance to experience his son’s massive solo success. As Wolfgang points out in his message to his late father, there’s “so many things I wish I could share with you.” His full tribute reads as follows:

“One year.

You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair.

I’m not ok. I don’t think I’ll ever be ok. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.

I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really f**king hard. I hope you’re still proud.

I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me.”

Eddie Van Halen died of a stroke on October 6th, 2020, with lung cancer among the underlying causes. A little over a month later, Wolfgang dedicated the song “Distance” to his dad with a music video that included home videos of the father and son together.

The guitar icon’s widow, Janie Liszewski, also paid tribute to Eddie today, writing in part, “I think about you every single day. Your smile, your laugh, your kindness – in every single way. I miss this, I miss us, I miss you, and I try my best to carry on the way you would want me to.”

And onetime Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been a year. The man is gone but the music lives on #forever.”

