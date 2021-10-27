Wolfgang Van Halen Wraps First Mammoth WVH Tour: 45 Shows, a Sprained Ankle, and Rocking with GN’R

Wolfgang Van Halen had a whirlwind first tour with his solo band Mammoth WVH. Over the course of three months, he played 45 shows, sprained his ankle, dealt with a positive COVID-19 case within his touring party, and rocked the stage with Guns N’ Roses. That’s one helluva ride!

Moreover, Wolfgang did all of that with a heavy heart, as he is still mourning the loss of his legendary father, Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in October of last year.

The singer and multi-instrumentalist took time out to thank his band, crew, GN’R, and his fans for a memorable experience. On Instagram, he wrote the following:

“3 months and 45 shows later, the first @mammothwvh tour is officially complete. Thanks so much to our incredible crew that helped make everything happen, thanks to my boys @franksidoris @jonjourdan @the_garrett_whitlock & @ronnieficarro for being the best damn band I could ever dream of, thanks to @gunsnroses for having us out, thanks to @plushrocks for killing it opening for us, and most importantly… thank YOU for showing up and making each and every show something I’ll never forget. I’m eternally grateful. Looking forward to the future.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In the comments, he received congratulations from Michael Anthony, the man he replaced as bassist in Van Halen in 2006. “Congrats Wolf,” wrote Anthony. Wolfgang’s mom, actress Valerie Bertinelli, offered three heart emojis.

Wolfgang opened for Guns N’ Roses on a good number of dates on the tour, which also saw him playing headlining shows. For the last two gigs on the GN’R outing, he joined the legendary rock band onstage for the set-closing “Paradise City.”‘

Last week, Wolfgang sprained his ankle stepping off his tour bus, but powered through his last few shows in a walking boot. Not to mention, Mammoth WVH guitarist Frank Sidoris was in a serious car accident earlier this month that left his wife, Alexandria, with a fractured L1 vertebrae.

Advertisement

See Wolfgang’s Instagram message, followed by video footage of him performing with a walking boot in Huntsville, Alabama, and rocking out with Guns N’ Roses in Hollywood, Florida.

Advertisement