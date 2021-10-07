Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Woody Harrelson Punches Man in Face at Washington, DC’s Watergate Hotel

Police determined that Harrelson was acting in self-defense

woody harrelson punches man in face washington d.c. watergate hotel self-defense
Woody Harrelson at The Highwaymen SXSW World Premiere, photo by Heather Kaplan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 7, 2021 | 4:29pm ET

    Woody Harrelson was involved in a physical scuffle with an overzealous photographer in Washington, DC on Wednesday night.

    According to a report by NBC Washington, the altercation occurred on the rooftop of D.C.’s famous Watergate Hotel after the unidentified man refused to stop taking photographs of the actor and his daughter. However, eye witnesses confirmed that Harrelson merely acted in self-defense after the amateur paparazzi escalated the situation as the clear aggressor.

    In a statement taken from a police report of the incident, The Hunger Games star told officers the other man, who appeared intoxicated, lunged at him “in an attempt to grab his neck” after he was asked to stop taking pictures and delete the photographs from his phone.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While Harrelson was cleared of any wrongdoing and wasn’t charged with anything, the other man was taken to his hotel room for additional questioning. His name will be released if and when charges are filed against him.

    Harrelson was in DC filming the upcoming HBO political miniseries The White House Plumbers. The drama — which is based on the 2007 novel Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices and Life Lessons from the White House by Egil Krough — will tell the story of the Watergate scandal that eventually led to Richard Nixon’s resignation from the presidency.

    In the series, Harrelson will portray intelligence officer E. Howard Hunt alongside Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy, Domhnall Gleeson as former White House Counsel John Dean, and Lena Heady as Dorothy Hunt.

    Advertisement

    The actor was last seen opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Netflix’s action thriller Kate back in August.

Latest Stories

Spencer Review

Nashville Film Festival Review: Spencer Is a Devastating Portrait of the People’s Princess

October 7, 2021

Dune Review

NYFF Review: Denis Villeneuve's Dune Is Spectacular -- And Spectacularly Underwhelming

October 7, 2021

The Humans Review

Nashville Film Festival Review: The Humans Is a Brilliant Exploration of Family and Fear

October 7, 2021

paranormal activity next of kin full trailer Paramount+

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Trailer Takes a Terrifying Trip to Amish Country

October 6, 2021

 

los angeles full covid-19 vaccination mandate

Los Angeles Mandates Full COVID-19 Vaccination for Indoor Concerts and Movie Theaters

October 6, 2021

halsey if i can't have love i want power film premiere hbo max

Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power Film to Premiere on HBO Max

October 6, 2021

cyrano soundtrack bryce aaron dessner matt berninger the national

Bryce and Aaron Dessner, Matt Berninger Contribute Soundtrack to New Film Cyrano

October 6, 2021

Russian space movie first film outer space astronaut crew Challenge director actor cast Yulia Peresild, Klim Shipenko, and Anton Shkaplerov, photo via Roscosmos Space Agency

Russian Film Crew on International Space Station Begins First Movie Shot in Space

October 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Woody Harrelson Punches Man in Face at Washington, DC's Watergate Hotel

Menu Shop Search Sale