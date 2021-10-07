Woody Harrelson Punches Man in Face at Washington, DC’s Watergate Hotel

Woody Harrelson was involved in a physical scuffle with an overzealous photographer in Washington, DC on Wednesday night.

According to a report by NBC Washington, the altercation occurred on the rooftop of D.C.’s famous Watergate Hotel after the unidentified man refused to stop taking photographs of the actor and his daughter. However, eye witnesses confirmed that Harrelson merely acted in self-defense after the amateur paparazzi escalated the situation as the clear aggressor.

In a statement taken from a police report of the incident, The Hunger Games star told officers the other man, who appeared intoxicated, lunged at him “in an attempt to grab his neck” after he was asked to stop taking pictures and delete the photographs from his phone.

While Harrelson was cleared of any wrongdoing and wasn’t charged with anything, the other man was taken to his hotel room for additional questioning. His name will be released if and when charges are filed against him.

Harrelson was in DC filming the upcoming HBO political miniseries The White House Plumbers. The drama — which is based on the 2007 novel Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices and Life Lessons from the White House by Egil Krough — will tell the story of the Watergate scandal that eventually led to Richard Nixon’s resignation from the presidency.

In the series, Harrelson will portray intelligence officer E. Howard Hunt alongside Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy, Domhnall Gleeson as former White House Counsel John Dean, and Lena Heady as Dorothy Hunt.

The actor was last seen opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Netflix’s action thriller Kate back in August.